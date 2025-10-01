Ms. Incognito: When will episodes 3-4 release and what to expect

After the first two episodes of Ms. Incognito set the tone for a gripping narrative filled with deception and moral dilemmas, episodes 3 and 4 will air on October 6 and 7, 2025. Episodes 1 and 2, released on September 29 and 30, introduced viewers to ENA’s latest crime-romance series set against the backdrop of power, betrayal, and survival. With a 12-episode run, Ms. Incognito will air every Monday and Tuesday at 10 pm KST, filling ENA’s primetime slot previously occupied by My Troublesome Star. For global audiences, the drama is also available to stream on Viki. The series follows Kim Yeong-ran (portrayed by Jeon Yeo-been), a struggling female bodyguard from a poor background who has spent most of her life burdened by debt. Her life changes dramatically when she is hired to protect a terminally ill chaebol chairman, Ga Sung-ho, and she later becomes involved in an unexpected contract marriage with him. For three months, she must live under the new identity of Bu Se-mi and navigate the schemes of those plotting to take his fortune.Episode 1 showed Yeong-ran’s sudden rise from financial despair to being hired as Sung-ho’s personal guard. Meanwhile, episode 2 revealed the shocking events surrounding Sung-ho’s sudden death. It left Yeong-ran legally tied to him and caught in a power struggle that will shape the series. Viewers can expect Yeong-ran’s new life in Muchang to become increasingly difficult as her dual roles as both bodyguard and kindergarten teacher clash. Meanwhile, strawberry farmer Jeon Dong-min may find clues about her past. The chairman’s heirs are likely to tighten their hold on the inheritance fight. The upcoming episodes of Ms. Incognito will explore how Yeong-ran manages escalating threats while adjusting to her role as Bu Se-mi.Ms. Incognito episode 1 &amp; 2 full recap: Yeong-ran makes a deal with a dying chaebolEpisode 1 of Ms. Incognito begins with Yeong-ran applying for a bodyguard position at Gaseong Group. At first, she is rejected. However, she later wins over the chairman with her wit and resourcefulness. She gets the job despite her criminal record.While adjusting to her role, she notices hidden cameras throughout the mansion, revealing Sung-ho’s distrustful nature. The chairman gradually starts to see her in a kinder light. He even compares her kindness to that of his late daughter. Yeong-ran, however, is exposed to the dysfunctional family dynamics in the household, including Sung-ho’s troubled relationship with his children.The turning point comes when Sung-ho reveals the truth about his daughter Ye-rim’s death, implicating his own family in her murder. With only six months remaining due to his illness, he shocks Yeong-ran with a marriage proposal. Far from a romantic gesture, it is part of a carefully planned scheme to protect himself and settle old scores. Episode 2 of Ms. Incognito increases the tension as Yeong-ran reluctantly agrees to marry him because of her desperate financial situation. Sung-ho sets strict conditions, including the controversial expectation that she could perform euthanasia at his request.Stills from episode 2 of Ms. Incognito (Images via X/@ktstudiogenie)Though reluctant, she accepts and quickly adapts to her new position as the “madam” of the household. Tensions within the family rise as Sung-ho’s health declines. Later, his daughter Seon-yeong leaks news of his illness to the press.The shocking twist happens when Sung-ho ends his own life, overturning expectations and leaving his heirs stunned about the legal consequences of his final decisions. Yeong-ran, grieving yet determined, finds herself targeted by those who want her gone.At the funeral, she narrowly escapes an attempt to lock her up. With help from Lee Don, she relocates to Muchang pretending to be Bu Se-mi. There, she unexpectedly runs into Jeon Dong-min once again.The premiere week left viewers feeling a mix of suspense, grief, and intrigue. Yeong-ran finds herself caught between her false identity and dangerous enemies. The upcoming episodes promise even bigger challenges as she discovers what it truly means to survive in a world full of power and deceit.