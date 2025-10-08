Ms. Incognito: When will episodes 5-6 release and what to expect

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Oct 08, 2025 03:15 GMT
Ms. Incognito upcoming episodes (Images via X/@ktstudiogenie)
After its first four episodes, Ms. Incognito will return with episodes 5 and 6 on October 13 and 14, 2025, respectively. It will continue its Monday-Tuesday slot on ENA at 10 pm KST. The 12-episode mystery-thriller, which also streams globally on Viki, follows the double life of Kim Yeong-ran (Jeon Yeo-been). She is a former bodyguard who becomes entangled in a dangerous contract marriage with a dying chaebol.

Ms. Incognito follows Kim Yeong-ran (Jeon Yeo-been), a debt-ridden bodyguard who becomes the terminally ill tycoon Ga Sung-ho’s legal wife in a strategic arrangement. After his death, she vanishes to the rural town of Muchang under the alias Bu Se-mi to survive the inheritance fight.

Episodes 1 and 2 of Ms. Incognito set up that deal and the fallout. It includes parts from hidden cameras at the mansion to Sung-ho’s sudden suicide and the family’s legal pushback.

Episodes 3 and 4 of Ms. Incognito shift the story to Muchang. Yeong-ran tries to live quietly as a kindergarten teacher while Sung-ho’s children harden their search in Seoul. A bungled first lesson, a background check that doesn’t fully add up, and a near-slip in front of farmer Jeon Dong-min make her cover feel fragile.

By the end of week two, the police had a missing-person report, Dong-min’s doubts had grown, and an unexpected visitor arrived at the village.

What to expect next: Episodes 5 and 6 of Ms. Incognito should raise the stakes on both fronts. In Seoul, legal pressure and formal inquiries are likely to intensify. In Muchang, Dong-min’s suspicion and the villagers’ curiosity may force Yeong-ran to tighten her circle.

The Hye-ji development hints at new proof that could expose the alias. Expect more cat-and-mouse around the kindergarten, a tougher line from Sung-ho’s heirs, and the first clear nudge toward the revenge arc the premiere promised.

Ms. Incognito ep 3-4 full recap: Secrets tighten in Muchang

In case viewers missed them, here’s where episodes 3 and 4 of Ms. Incognito left things. Yeong-ran arrives at Muchang before dawn and is collected from the station by Dong-min. He doesn’t recognize her, which lets her exhale for a moment. She bristles at his kindness but starts learning small-town routines.

In Seoul, Sun-yeong moves to challenge the marriage and probes the will. Seon-woo hires help to track Yeong-ran and her mother, then pivots from force to surveillance when a clean hit proves unrealistic.

Back in the village, Dong-min tries to turn neighbors against the newcomer using an article he found online. It backfires when the community warms to her steady manners and asks him to look out for her instead.

At home, Yeong-ran finds Dong-min’s young son camping in a play tent. The moment softens the edges between them, but only briefly. Mi-sun then digs into “Bu Se-mi’s” documents and spots gaps. Cornered, Yeong-ran strikes a quiet deal. To keep the secret for three months, the kindergarten land will be sold to secure its future. Dong-min overhears part of this, which plants deeper doubt.

Episode 4 of Ms. Incognito opens on that tension. Mi-sun smooths over what Dong-min heard, but he stays wary. Sun-yeong files a missing-person report in Seoul. After initial reluctance, the police take it.

Stills from latest episodes of Ms. Incognito (Images via X/@ktstudiogenie)
Seon-woo continues the search on his end. In Muchang, Yeong-ran’s first day of teaching goes sideways. She tries a self-defense lesson instead of songs and stories. A toy pops, children cry, and the staff rush in. The village looks at her differently after that.

A welcome dinner is planned to mend fences. It gets awkward when Dong-min nearly discovers the hidden camera feeds Yeong-ran keeps for safety. She blocks his view, and their close distance only heightens the strain. The night tilts again when Hye-ji shows up unexpectedly, signaling that people from Yeong-ran’s old world are now on her doorstep.

Her cover still holds by the end of the hour, but the grace period feels over. Now, the legal filings are active, allies are thin, and one wrong move could blow three months of careful planning.

