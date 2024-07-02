"My heart just broke into pieces"— Fans emotional as TXT's Beomgyu leaves airport in crutches for the group's upcoming Japan tour

On Tuesday, July 2, TXT's Beomgyu was spotted at Gimpo Airport in crutches, along with his fellow group members. They were headed to Japan for their upcoming tour series, WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE IN JAPAN, which is scheduled to kick off at the Tokyo Dome on July 10.

While fans expected the idol to skip the concert, they were both surprised and emotional to see him make his way to Japan on crutches. Recently, BigHit Entertainment announced that the idol sprained his ankle and experienced a ligament tear. Subsequently, it was announced that the idol would be absent from the group's several activities, including their recent appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

Regardless, the idol chose to accompany the members on the tour. Upon seeing the pictures and videos of Beomgyu in his crutches, fans were quite worried. Some expressed that they admired his dedication and commitment to his schedule. However, others were concerned that the idol was overworking himself and also called out the group's agency for their lack of attention to their artists' health.

Regardless, everyone wished him a speedy recovery and hoped that Beomgyu wouldn't exert himself too much.

"Him being in a weak condition and still having the excitement and determination for the tour is so admirable. I truly respect his courage to still perform and see moas regardless his state. we definitely will look forward to his return but I hope he takes it easy," said an X user.

"I actually can't breathe he's in his weak condition rn but is still willing to perform for the fans and his team he wants to be on stage and to meet moas," added another X user.

"I’m more mad now at HYBE. HYBE better not overwork them to this point again please. It’s so sad to see him like this. I hope he can get better soon. They need to rest please. Let him rest!," said a netizen

More netizens and fans expressed concerns over the idol's health.

"This just makes me think that bangpd srsly dont care cuz if the artists themselves are being relentless then as their mentor and superior you should tell them to rest... I hope he recovers soon fully," said a fan on X.

"I genuinely feel so sick. this is so painful. i seriously hope hes doing this because he wants to but im still worried for him," said another fan.

"Something i really admire about beomgyu is how much he wants to be on stage performing with the others no matter what he’s going through," added another X user.

BigHit Entertainment released statement announcing TXT Beomgyu's ankle injury

On June 19, BigHit Entertainment released a statement explaining that TXT's Beomgyu sustained an ankle injury due to his recent schedule. Upon consultation, it was recommended that the idol take an adequate amount of rest. Thus he'd be absent from some of his scheduled activities.

Here's what the statement said:

"Beomgyu visited a hospital due to an injury he sustained during recent activities, and he was diagnosed with a sprained ankle ligament. Following the opinion of medical staff that he needs adequate rest for the time being, we ask for fans’ generous understanding as it will be difficult for the idol to participate in a portion of the officially scheduled activities including Paris Fashion Week."

The agency's statement continued,

"Although the artist is very determined to participate in all the scheduled activities, we will prioritize the medical advice and the artist’s recovery in managing his schedule. We will do our best to ensure that the artist can recover quickly and greet fans in good health."

On the other hand, TXT will be rolling out the Japan leg of their WORLD TOUR ACT: PROMISE world tour. They will be making several stops across the country, such as Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, and Fukuoka.

