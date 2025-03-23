“My humble king”- Fans react as Peakboy shares exclusive details on BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Golden’ listening party, reveals private yet grand social circle

On March 21, Korean rapper Peakboy made an appearance on KBS' Nugs Radio, where he mentioned BTS' Jungkook. Nugs Radio is a podcast series where Korean artists come together to discuss art, culture, and music. In episode 16, Peakboy spoke about opening for the BTS member's listening party for the album Golden.

The rapper shared his insight into the exclusive listening party and the variety of people that the Seven singer knows. He also complimented the attempts to keep the circle largely social yet private. Fans reacted to this news and were glad to hear about Jungkook's life outside of being a BTS member:

"I love how he keeps everything so private, doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone. and even after almost 2 years, people are still talking about jungkook’s glamorous and super cool and private listening party. My humble king," one fan said.

Golden was released in 2023 before the youngest BTS member enrolled for his mandatory military enlistment duties. Fans were amazed to learn how private and tight Jungkook's social circle is. They were also glad to learn more about the BTS member's life away from the public eye.

"Jungkook keeps his personal life so private," a user wrote.

"I love how he keeps everything so private, doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone. King!!" a fan wrote.

"Oh that party was stricttttttt not one picture beside his was posted to this day," another user commented.

Fans expressed their desire to get a chance to attend a listening party in the future. They also dubbed Jungkook as a 'diva' after learning that he himself wore white in an event that was themed black and gold.

"And what if jk 2nd solo song listening party isn't private...... oh i wanna know how cool that party must be," a fan wrote.

"The dress code being black/gold and him showing up in all white… this diva," another fan replied.

"My precious boy. He is so popular he has a lot of friends but he is so private," a user commented.

How did Peakboy end up at BTS Jungkook's Golden listening party?

The listening party for BTS Jungkook's Golden album was a private event. According to Peakboy's comments on the NUGS Radio podcast, Peakboy met the 3D singer during a Calvin Klein event in Japan. The Standing Next to You singer met Peakboy over a meal and invited him to DJ at the listening party.

The rapper mentioned taking producer Hyesung and Dao along and that he got to meet celebrities whom one does not get to usually meet. He also mentioned that the theme was black and golden for the event. He was surprised to see so many celebrities at the event and almost asked for autographs.

He concluded his answer by mentioning that he also indulged in some alcohol that day and enjoyed his time DJing and socializing at the event. Peakboy is a close friend of BTS V, and the two grew close while filming the reality show In the Soop: Friendcation.

The youngest BTS member is currently completing his mandatory military enlistment duties. He is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

