"MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDE"—Fans react as TWS announced to sing an OST for Park Bo-gum's upcoming drama 'Good Boy'

On April 10, 2025, IZE Korea announced that rookie K-pop group TWS will sing an OST for Park Bo-gum and Kim So-hyun's upcoming drama Good Boy. This feature will mark the group's debut in the OST space. The genre and release date of the song are not yet revealed.

Fans of the rookie artists and the actor shared their excitement on X. Here's what one user wrote:

"MY TWO WORLDS COLLIDE"

This is not the first time that the K-pop group and When Life Gives You Tangerines actor are sharing a space. The two first met at an event for CELINE in December 2024 as ambassadors of the luxury brand, along with Bae Suzy and NewJeans. Fans anticipated the collaboration and tried to guess the song's genre. Hoping it would be a ballad, one user wrote:

"Park bogum + kim sohyun drama and tws ost in the same sentence???? omg" a user wrote

"Finally I've been waiting for this!!!!!" another user replied

"If it's a ballad I'll love it" a fan wrote

Fans were elated to hear that TWS will be singing an OST for a weekend drama, a prime slot considered to gain views. Here's what they wrote:

"The way this is a saturday sunday drama make this achievement even bigger omg thank you for trusting this rookie group tws to sing the ost sais y'all better stream hard once the song is out" a user wrote

"TWS OST IS F*CKING HAPPENING I REPEAT TWS IS GONNA HAVE THEIR OWN OST IVE BEEN PRAYING FOR DAYS LIKE THESE" a fan wrote

"From a group selfie with park bogum for celine to an ost for a park bogum new drama, tws could really pass as bogum’s newly adopted children!" another fan replied

Good Boy will premiere on May 31 on JTBC. It follows the stories of former Olympic athletes who turn into police detectives through special recruitment. Park Bo-gum plays the lead, Yoon Dong-ju. The other cast of the drama includes Kim So-hyun, Oh Jung-se, Heo Sung-tae, Lee Sang-yi, and Tae Won-eok.

Who is TWS?

TWS is a rookie K-pop group that debuted in January 2024 with the EP Sparkling Blue, under Pledis Entertainment. It is the same label as SEVENTEEN. It is a six-member boy group consisting of Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin. TWS is an abbreviation of "Twenty Four Seven With Us." The group is being presented as the next generation with a new genre, "boyhood pop."

The group will be dropping its third mini-album TRY WITH US on April 21, 2025. Currently, the group is releasing audio-visual samplers to raise anticipation for its first comeback of 2025.

Actor Park Bo-gum was recently seen in the hit Netflix drama When Life Gives You Tangerines opposite IU. The actor will next take the reins of hosting the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards in May, alongside Bae Suzy and Shin Dong-yup.

