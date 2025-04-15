On April 14, 2025, Park Bo-gum was officially named the face of the 2025 Hanbok Wave, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. He becomes the first male Korean Wave figure to represent the project since its establishment six years ago.

Fans are celebrating Park Bo-gum for this achievement. The actor recently starred as Yang Gwan-sik in When Live Gives You Tangerines, a Netflix series that drew widespread attention.

"As he should, The Nation's Crown Prince ✨," an X user commented.

Many called his anointment a huge honor. Some noted the timing, as Park Bo-gum is also confirmed for a historical drama by director Kim Han-min, which may feature Goryeo-era hanboks. Others called him the "face of South Korea."

"Daebak! Achievements for uri @BOGUMMY is never ending and I am always thankful for all of these. This is very timely bc He will appear in a saegeuk drama of Kim HanMin. We'll never know maybe the drama will shwcse a diff hanbok of Goryeo era. 🤞🏼🫰🏼," a fan remarked.

"PARK BOGUM IS THE FIRST MALE MODEL FOR THE HANBOK WAVE PROJECT. WOAH THIS SUCH AN HONOR!!!! BOGUM KEEPS WINNING AND I LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!," a viewer said.

"And thats on the face of south korea, the nation’s sweetheart, the nation’s treasure, and the nation’s crown prince!!🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️," a person noted.

Many expressed excitement about seeing Park Bo-gum in traditional attire, noting his past appearances in similar looks. Several comments mentioned that his visuals suit the hanbok concept well.

"OH MY GOD SO EXCITED FOR THE HANBOK PHOTOSHOOTS!!!," a netizen shared.

"I know for sure he will kill it, nail it, rock it you name it !!! Can’t wait to see him in hanbok our nations crown prince 👑 💙," a user mentioned.

"I can’t blame them for choosing Park Bogum . He truly does look like a Crown Prince and legit royal when he wears the Hanbok 🤩😍," another fan added.

More about The 2025 Hanbok Wave campaign ft. Park Bo-gum

The 2025 Hanbok Wave aims to spotlight Hanbok globally by linking local designers with well-known public figures. In the 2025 edition, Park Bo-gum will join forces with four domestic Hanbok labels to reinterpret traditional garments through a modern lens.

This marks the project's shift toward including men's styles after earlier editions centered around women's wear. Past editions included celebs such as Olympic medalist Kim Yuna in 2022, K-pop idol and actress Bae Suzy in 2023, and actress Kim Tae-ri in 2024.

To support this transition, an open call will run from April 15 to May 9, welcoming design proposals from small to mid-sized Hanbok businesses. Bids will be judged on originality, brand potential, and cultural relevancy.

Four teams will be selected to collaborate directly with the 31-year-old. The finished collections will be featured on large digital screens and in fashion outlets in major cities such as Seoul, Paris, Milan, and New York. Organizers said the initiative is meant to position Hanbok as a wearable tradition with global relevance.

On the other hand, Park Bo-gum is in the running for Best Actor at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards for his performance in When Life Gives You Tangerines. The news was announced on April 7, alongside the complete list of nominees.

The series scored eight major nominations, with Drama, Director, and Screenplay leading the lineup. The South Korean star is also set to host the ceremony, marking his seventh year in the role.

