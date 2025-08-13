"Need her to pick better friends" - Internet divided over BLACKPINK's Jennie's surprise appearance at Diplo's set in Ushuaïa Ibiza

On Wednesday, August 13, BLACKPINK's Jennie was spotted at Diplo's performance set in Ushuaïa Ibiza. While many fans and netizens reported this news, Diplo also uploaded an Instagram Story that showcased the idol dancing near the DJ set. When this information landed on the internet, the internet was divided in its response to this appearance.Some fans and netizens were thrilled to see the unexpected crossover and were excited about her surprise appearance. Additionally, some were also happy to learn more about Jennie's friends and connections in the industry. However, people were also largely disappointed and displeased to see the idol interacting with Diplo.This reaction stemmed from the allegations and lawsuits that have been raised against the American DJ and music producer. As per Rolling Stone, Diplo has been involved in lawsuits that raised allegations of sexual assault, non-consensual distribution of explicit footage, and grooming. While the lawsuits were either dropped or settled before trial began, netizens have shared much criticism against him.Therefore, fans were concerned about BLACKPINK's Jennie interacting with Diplo, given the allegations against him. Some even alluded that she needed to &quot;pick better friends.&quot;Alejandra Rodriguez @alealejandra91LINKI need her to pick better friends broMany other fans and netizens also expressed concerns about the idol's interaction with Diplo.Only Lisa X @PongaVlogLINKI’m afraid of Jennie for being close with Diplo this man has a history. I hope her team and her manager keep looking after her. And taking care of her.LISA✨ @LalisaMnban18LINKJenlisas should focus on their other fav spending her summer vacations with a problematic man like diplo instead of worrying about Lisa’s whereabouts 🤓🤣crazy @AlexDias482107LINKShe hangs out with abusers but blink won't say anything?On the other hand, fans and netizens were also happy about Jennie's surprise appearance and the unexpected friendship between the two artists.Like Natasha💯 @sili16291LINKI actually love this friendship and hope they cook up more after ruby.kate loves thanos ⁷ ⁴ ⁵ 🖤🩷🐱💜💛 @scsoonbpLINKThe way shes having so much fun 🥹🥹🥹💖doubleshotespresso @blinkis96LINKDJ Jennie is in da house yaaaa 😎Healthy Foods @healthyfoods71LINKSome moments aren’t just seen — they’re felt, like the beat in Ibiza when legends meet.Exploring the lawsuits against Diplo following BLACKPINK Jennie's recent appearance at the DJ's set in Ushuaïa IbizaDiplo at the 2022 Capitol Hill Block Party (Image via Getty)There are a total of three accusers who came forward with their allegations against Diplo, legally known as Thomas Wesley Pentz. In July 2021, a woman identifying herself by the initials E.K., accused the DJ of coercing her into s*xual activities and recording the same in July 2019. This suit was later withdrawn by the woman, who said that she came to the decision after consultation with her attorneys, as per Billboard.Starting in 2020, Diplo had been locked in a legal battle with Shelly Auguste, a former girlfriend of the DJ, who accused him of leaking her explicit images without her consent after their breakup. She also raised grooming allegations against him as their relationship, mixed with assault, began in 2019, when Auguste was still a minor.As per Rolling Stone, just days before the case was set to go to trial, it was settled in January 2025, with both parties claiming a &quot;resolution in principle.&quot;The last lawsuit was made by a woman under the alias of Jane Doe in 2024, who claimed to be involved with Diplo between 2016 and 2023. In her suit, she accused him of distributing her explicit images and videos without her consent. However, this lawsuit, too, was dropped since the court ruled that to proceed with the suit, she had to reveal her identity, as per People.Jennie is currently on tour with her fellow BLACKPINK members as part of their DEADLINE WORLD TOUR. The group is in the midst of their European leg, and their next concert is expected to be in London on August 15 and 16.