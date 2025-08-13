  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Need her to pick better friends" - Internet divided over BLACKPINK's Jennie's surprise appearance at Diplo's set in Ushuaïa Ibiza

"Need her to pick better friends" - Internet divided over BLACKPINK's Jennie's surprise appearance at Diplo's set in Ushuaïa Ibiza

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 13, 2025 22:03 GMT
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK's Jennie and Diplo (Images via Instagram/@diplo and @jennierubyjane)

On Wednesday, August 13, BLACKPINK's Jennie was spotted at Diplo's performance set in Ushuaïa Ibiza. While many fans and netizens reported this news, Diplo also uploaded an Instagram Story that showcased the idol dancing near the DJ set. When this information landed on the internet, the internet was divided in its response to this appearance.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Some fans and netizens were thrilled to see the unexpected crossover and were excited about her surprise appearance. Additionally, some were also happy to learn more about Jennie's friends and connections in the industry. However, people were also largely disappointed and displeased to see the idol interacting with Diplo.

This reaction stemmed from the allegations and lawsuits that have been raised against the American DJ and music producer. As per Rolling Stone, Diplo has been involved in lawsuits that raised allegations of sexual assault, non-consensual distribution of explicit footage, and grooming. While the lawsuits were either dropped or settled before trial began, netizens have shared much criticism against him.

Ad

Therefore, fans were concerned about BLACKPINK's Jennie interacting with Diplo, given the allegations against him. Some even alluded that she needed to "pick better friends."

Ad

Many other fans and netizens also expressed concerns about the idol's interaction with Diplo.

Ad
Ad
Ad

On the other hand, fans and netizens were also happy about Jennie's surprise appearance and the unexpected friendship between the two artists.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Exploring the lawsuits against Diplo following BLACKPINK Jennie's recent appearance at the DJ's set in Ushuaïa Ibiza

Diplo at the 2022 Capitol Hill Block Party (Image via Getty)
Diplo at the 2022 Capitol Hill Block Party (Image via Getty)

There are a total of three accusers who came forward with their allegations against Diplo, legally known as Thomas Wesley Pentz. In July 2021, a woman identifying herself by the initials E.K., accused the DJ of coercing her into s*xual activities and recording the same in July 2019. This suit was later withdrawn by the woman, who said that she came to the decision after consultation with her attorneys, as per Billboard.

Ad

Starting in 2020, Diplo had been locked in a legal battle with Shelly Auguste, a former girlfriend of the DJ, who accused him of leaking her explicit images without her consent after their breakup. She also raised grooming allegations against him as their relationship, mixed with assault, began in 2019, when Auguste was still a minor.

As per Rolling Stone, just days before the case was set to go to trial, it was settled in January 2025, with both parties claiming a "resolution in principle."

Ad

The last lawsuit was made by a woman under the alias of Jane Doe in 2024, who claimed to be involved with Diplo between 2016 and 2023. In her suit, she accused him of distributing her explicit images and videos without her consent. However, this lawsuit, too, was dropped since the court ruled that to proceed with the suit, she had to reveal her identity, as per People.

Jennie is currently on tour with her fellow BLACKPINK members as part of their DEADLINE WORLD TOUR. The group is in the midst of their European leg, and their next concert is expected to be in London on August 15 and 16.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankita Barat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications