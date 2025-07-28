“She’s doing the backup dancer choreo” — Fans outraged as BLACKPINK’s Jennie faces “lazy” dancer allegations following OT4 ‘Earthquake’ performance

On July 27, 2025, BLACKPINK wrapped up their second night at Citi Field, New York as part of their DEADLINE world tour. During their group act of earthquake, one particular change in moves drew focus. Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo followed the usual routine, using full arm motion. Jennie, however, switched it up.Instead of copying the same hand movements, she matched the backup male dancers, who used only head motions during that part. However, the short clip of the moment made rounds online, where some users claimed that her dance was &quot;lazy.&quot;Fans chimed in defense, saying BLACKPINK's rapper was performing the backup dancers’ choreography and not skipping steps.&quot;‘Jennie’s l@zy’ ‘Jennie’s doing it wrong’ so she’s doing the backup dancer choreo,&quot; an X user commented.𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚🤍 @personablinkLINK‘Jennie’s l@zy’ ‘Jennie’s doing it wrong’ so she’s doing the backup dancer choreoMany explained that encores are meant to be &quot;fun,&quot; and Jennie was following that by doing the backup dancers' moves on purpose.&quot;Im seeing so many comments about Jennie. Guys. Shes doing the backup dancer version of the choreo. It’s supposed to be funny. This is the encore performance where they all have fun. Theres always a group of people waiting to hate on these girls man. Grow up and touch grass,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Jennie is lazy&quot; No she's just doing the backup dancers choreography. &quot;She isn't a backup dancer&quot; she was clearly standing behind the three of them so decided to go with it and act like a backup dancer. Grow tf up,&quot; a user mentioned.&quot;To those miserable creatures who want to see her doing the choreo, watch the last part of this video. She's not lazy for learning the backup dancers steps too. Jennie was just being goofy and having fun on stage which an encore should be,&quot; a person shared.Others noted that the Mantra hitmaker was highly &quot;attentive,&quot; even picking up and performing the backup dancers’ choreography.&quot;😆 Sorry not sorry but she's doin the back up dancers move she must be attentive to jisoo's solo to the point of she's mimicking the back up dancers,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Just jennie too attentve to Jisoo's solo to the point of she's mmicking the back up dancers,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;The &quot;lazy&quot; accusation about Jennie during their encore dancing earthquake is literally a force hate. She was actually doing a backup dancer's dance. Y'all haters dumb?😭,&quot; another fan added.BLACKPINK makes history headlining NYC’s Citi Field StadiumBLACKPINK made history becoming the first female K-pop act to headline Citi Field in New York. The first concert was held on Saturday, July 26, pulling in a massive crowd.They came back the next day, lighting up Citi Field in signature pink spectacle. A few familiar faces were also seen in the crowd. On Saturday, Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra attended with her husband, singer Nick Jonas.A day later, on Sunday, Zayn Malik was spotted with his daughter, Khai. PILLOWTALK star shared a snap from the BLACKPINK concert on Instagram, showing him with Khai.The quartet's DEADLINE world tour includes 31 shows across 16 cities. Stops include major places like Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Paris, London, Tokyo, and more.BLACKPINK's next back-to-back performances are on August 2 and 3 at Stade de France in Paris!