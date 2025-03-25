NewJeans spotted wearing NJZ hats at the airport returning to South Korea after ComplexCon, despite court ruling and their temporary hiatus

On March 24, 2025, NJZ (formerly NewJeans) was seen at Incheon Airport wearing caps bearing the "NJZ" logo. This public display came after the Seoul Central District Court ruled in ADOR's favor. It bars them from conducting liberated activities under the name.

Ad

Even with the injunction, the five members showed up at the airport wearing NJZ-branded merchandise. A day earlier, on March 23, 2025, the girl group performed at ComplexCon Hong Kong, held at AsiaWorld-Expo. There, they took the stage under the name NJZ at 7:30 p.m. local time, debuting their new song Pit Stop. NJZ's branded merchandise was also available for sale at the event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Although they did not explicitly refer to themselves as NJZ during the performance, they subtly referenced the name. Their background screen displayed "NJZ." Even member Minji had the name drawn on her leg.

As they wrapped up, the group surprised fans with an announcement of their temporary hiatus, saying:

"We have decided to respect the court's decision and suspend our activities for a while. It is not an easy decision, but it is... necessary right now. Thank you for all the love and support. We will continue to move forward," NJZ said, addressing the crowd in Korean and English (as reported by Naver News).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, ADOR was not informed in advance about this decision. In February 2025, NewJeans officially rebranded as NJZ after being included in the ComplexCon lineup.

ADOR criticizes NJZ’s (formerly NewJeans) ComplexCon debut

South Korean agency ADOR has criticized NJZ for continuing to use the name "NJZ" despite a court ruling forbidding independent activities. On March 24, 2025, the label expressed dismay over the group's decision to push ahead with their ComplexCon Hong Kong performance under an alternative name and "unilaterally" announce a hiatus.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

ADOR reaffirmed that their exclusive contract with the group remains valid. Moreover, they intend to meet with the members soon to discuss their future. They stated:

"We are very sorry that they proceeded with the concert under a name other than NewJeans despite the court's decision and unilaterally declared a halt to their activities."

ADOR further added:

"We will do our best for NewJeans according to our valid exclusive contract. We hope to meet with the artist as soon as possible and discuss the future."

Ad

The legal battle between NJZ and ADOR stems from the group's attempt to terminate their contract, citing the agency's alleged violations. The agency later denied their claims and took legal action to hold control.

In other news, NJZ is taking legal action against malicious online posts. Their legal team, SHIN & KIM LLC, said false rumors and insults have spread on multiple platforms. They are monitoring posts and working with authorities to take legal action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback