“Nobody is on her level in this gifting game”— Fans adore BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as she prepares customized branded gifts for her Inkigayo stage attendees

BLACKPINK's Jisoo delighted fans at the SBS Inkigayo stage on February 16, 2025, by surprising them with a variety of personalized gifts. Collaborating with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Dior, and Alo— brands for which she serves as an ambassador— she presented customized items, including socks, photocards, sling bags, glasses, and more.

Ad

This appearance was her first on the music show since the release of her second solo album, Amortage, and fans are buzzing online, praising her creative approach to connecting with them. They were thrilled by the thoughtful gesture, with one fan remarking that she was ahead of everyone in the gifting game.

"first recording of inkigayo jisoo gifted sooyaas a whole bag full of alo products and the second one is Tommy Hilfiger?!??? nobody is on her level in this gifting game i fear..."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

More fans commended Jisoo's giving nature and called her "generous."

"She always gives her all whole heartedly," a fan said.

"YOU ARE PERFECT. Thank you for loving your fans so much." A fan expressed.

"jisoo is always so generous!" a fan mentioned.

Some other fans commented on how well the female artist treats her fans.

"Jisoo gifts for her fans from her solo era..she's the sweetest and she loves her fans so much, she gave gifts from her brands." a fan remarked.

Ad

"The way she treats us so nicely is to melt for," a fan commented.

"She’s so precious. Love her kindness." a fan coined.

Jisoo prepares branded gift hampers for her fans

On February 14, 2025, Valentine’s Day, Jisoo of BLACKPINK released her second solo album, Amortage. This four-track mini album is a "montage of love," blending various elements of being in love into music. The title track, Earthquake, is set to be performed on SBS Inkigayo, further fueling fan excitement.

Ad

During the promotional period, there was reportedly an extended recording session that went on late into the night, and Jisoo's devoted BLINKs decided to wait patiently until the work was completed. As a token of gratitude for their support, she prepared customized, branded packages for her fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Inside one of these gift hampers was a note, in which she wrote:

“It's my first solo performance, but I'm more excited than scared because there are BLINKs who are always with me. Thank you for giving me strength and I hope BLINKs liked my performance. I love you. I thought hard and prepared hard, thinking a lot about whether BLINKs would like it. Let's make more good memories together. Thank you for always waiting. I will give you more love too. I love you.”

Ad

This gesture is reminiscent of her previous gifts for her fans during her 2023 Inkigayo appearance for her first solo album, ME. Back then, BLINKs received a range of gifts including a message card, a photocard, and even a cupcake crafted in the shape of a rose, symbolizing her song Flower.

With Amortage, Jisoo once again showcases her creativity and appreciation for her fans through a new, diverse set of gifts, aligning with the theme of her latest album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback