Oh My Ghost Clients ending explained and Season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Did Mu-jin survive the ruins of the building collapse? 

On Saturday, June 28, the recent South Korean series, Oh My Ghost Clients, came to an end with its 10 thrilling episodes. The show revolved around a labor attorney who gained the ability to see ghosts after a near-death experience. As a lawyer in the labour industry, he is now required to fight and win justice for those affected by the various cons of working on labor sites.

With a supernatural twist to this legal K-drama series, the show highlighted the social injustice that many face, and sometimes die from, due to the harsh realities experienced by laborers. As the show continued to unfold, the viewers were not only able to learn about the various facets of a laborer's life, but also how their issues often get pushed under the rug when brought up legally.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for those who haven't watched the show yet.

The ending showcased the final client of Mu-jin. He was able to successfully serve justice to the victim and also survived the building collapse he experienced during the site visit. That said, Oh My Ghost Clients has not been officially confirmed for season 2 as of this writing.

The following article will explore more about the ending of Oh My Ghost Clients, the possibilities of a second season, and the character developments throughout the show.

All you need to know about the ending of Oh My Ghost Clients and the possibilities of a second season renewal

The K-drama series, Oh My Ghost Clients, revolves around No Mu-jin, a labour attorney, who is passionate about his job but struggles to make ends meet with his minimal pay. During an industrial site visit with two content creators, Ko Gyeon-u and Na Hui-ju, his sister-in-law, he gets into an accident.

After experiencing a near-death scenario, he is forced to make a deal with a mysterious figure, Bo-sal. The signed contract allows Mu-jin to see ghosts of those who died unjustly. This slowly brings him more work as a labor attorney, as people who died due to the unsafe conditions of labor sites become his clients.

With every client mission he accomplishes, serving the ghosts their deserved justice and sending them away to heaven, he also walks on thin ice with survival. Most of these missions almost cost him his life. However, alongside these missions, the episodes also highlight several injustices within the labor industry.

Some of the social issues the series sheds light upon are workplace harassment, illegal labor practices, and socioeconomic vulnerabilities. While Eun‑young’s case talks about the bullying culture in hospitals, Nimal’s case shows that solidarity can bring justice to undocumented workers. The final episodes of the series showcase Mu-jin's last client.

The final case of Mu-jin concentrates on the death of an exploited worker and reveals the institutional failures that led to it. While Mu-jin teams up with his ghost clients to bring justice to the late victim, they go to the industrial site where the accident occurred to collect evidence on the issue.

However, they soon face a greater challenge when the industrial building crashes to the ground due to its poor and unstable infrastructure. While he struggles to survive the building crash, he's still left with the unresolved case and the unavenged justice for his final client.

Regardless, he could uncover more about the case with the help of the content creators, Hui-ju and Gyeon-u. One of their livestreams, recorded during their investigation, blows up on the internet and becomes valid evidence in court.

As he delivers the perspective of the victim, aiming to bring them justice, he also leaves the audience in a pool of tears with his emotional speech. In his speech, he highlights how the real horror is not the lives of the laborers who linger behind as ghosts due to their unjust deaths, but the actual practices followed in these industries.

Ultimately, he succeeds in holding the corporate parties accountable and brings the show to a wholesome closure. The client's ghost finally returns to heaven, and his family is now at peace. Mu-jin, himself, can finally rest after the countless hours he spent serving justice to his ghost clients.

Is there a season 2 possibility for the horror legal K-drama series, Oh My Ghost Clients?

Due to the lack of cliffhangers and complete closure to the client cases, the possibility of Oh My Ghost Clients getting a second season is unlikely. However, a few open threads in the show leave room for renewal possibilities. In the final episode, Bo-sal is seen making a comment about Mu-jin's final client, questioning whether this will truly be his last client.

Therefore, Mu-jin might still have more ghost clients, possibly in other areas or other exploited industries. Additionally, the budding romance between Gyeon-u and Hui-ju, along with the possible reconciliation between Mu-jin and his ex-wife, Na Mi-joo, also leaves the speculation whether a sequel will continue to expand on their plot.

Regardless, no official announcements regarding a season renewal for Oh My Ghost Clients have been made yet.

Oh My Ghost Clients is now available to stream on MBC, Netflix, Viki, Kocowa, and Wavve.

