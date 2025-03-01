On February 28, 2025, the much-anticipated episode featuring BTS's j-hope on MBC's reality variety show I Live Alone was aired. The episode showcased the BTS rapper's life in his home in Los Angeles, and in the preview for the upcoming episode, viewers were delighted to see his elder sister, Ji-woo, making an appearance.

In the preview for the upcoming episode, we see the j-hope collaborating with a producer in his studio. Shortly after, he calls and meets his sister, Ji-woo. We also witness j-hope meeting the American record producer and songwriter, Benny Blanco.

For the unversed, Jung Ji-woo, also known as MeJiwoo, is an entrepreneur and social media personality. She has established her own brand, leading several companies, including AJ Look, MEJIWOO, Fun The Mental, and Neaf Neaf. Jiwoo also operates a popular YouTube channel, which she launched in 2020, and it quickly amassed over a million subscribers in just two weeks.

Fans could not contain their excitement and took to the internet to express their anticipation for the siblings' reunion on the variety show. A fan exclaimed on X:

"Omg jung siblings reunited."

Fans' comments conveyed their excitement as this would be the first time they would see the siblings together onscreen. In her YouTube vlogs, Ji-woo never reveals the idol's face; fans catch only glimpses of him and hear his voice.

"The first time seeing together on screen wuhhuuuuu i have a been a fan of Jiwoo too from 4 years . I love her brand so seeing both my fa. Siblings is such a delight," another fan reacted.

"It's the first time I see the Jung Siblings in one frame. I usually watch Jiwoo's vlogs on YT and when she's with him never show him in camera, so this moment it's so cute," another fan wrote.

"It's crazy how we don't see them together in any of their content enough, I almost jumped from my seat," another fan remarked.

Fans continued to react enthusiastically over the upcoming episode and the siblings' bond.

"The way Hobi wanted reassurance and inspiration so he called his older sister Jiwoo omg the jung siblings are the cutest," commented another fan.

"Honestly love their bond. Feel like you can often tell he grew up with a big sis, in a good way," reacted another fan.

Amidst all the excited reactions, a fan humorously agreed with Suga's observation when he revealed that Jiwoo resembles j-hope with long hair.

"Yoongi wasn't just lying when he said Hobi's sister is just hobi with long hair," remarked another fan.

The episode featuring j-hope on I Live Alone attained the highest viewership ratings

j-hope demonstrated his immense popularity when the episode featuring the idol aired on February 28, 2025, achieved the highest viewership rating in its time slot.

According to Nielsen Korea, the household viewership rating reached 8.0% in the metropolitan area, securing the top spot in its time slot. The 20-49 viewership rating, a crucial metric for advertisers, was 4.7% in the metropolitan area, ranking first in its time slot and among all Friday programs.

j-hope stole the show, particularly in a one-minute segment that drove viewer ratings up to 9.6%. The moments that captivated audiences included his excited reaction to the taste of a drive-thru hamburger for the first time and his amusing remark, "What size, half size?" at the sight of pork belly at the butcher's shop.

j-hope kicked off his first solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE at Seoul KSPO Dome from Feb 28 to March 2. The tour will continue with 31 shows across various cities, including Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, Manila, Singapore, and Osaka.

