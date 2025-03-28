On March 27, 2025, Daliyan reported that BTS j-hope became the first-ever K-pop solo idol to take over Shazam ahead of his Hope on the Stage concert in Oakland.

Apple announced that Shazam, its music discovery app, will launch a Home Takeover with a redesigned main screen to celebrate BTS' j-hope's North American leg of Hope on the Stage tour on March 28, 2025.

When a user searches for the BTS members' music on Shazam or has any recent searches for it, the main screen of the app will transform into a bold red theme, inspired by the singer's Hope on the Stage world tour.

For tour details, users can simply tap the button at the bottom of the screen or visit the artist's page. Additionally, exclusive mobile wallpapers and Apple Watch faces featuring the More singer are available for free download.

Fans can also preview the BTS rapper's concert setlist on Apple Music before the show.

Shazam will also offer exclusive, high-quality photos from the singer's concert tour performances starting April 1, 2025.

Fans took to the internet to express their thoughts about the Hope on the Stage takeover of Shazam. One fan even commented that the singer is "paving the way".

"j-hope’s Shazam homepage takeover is a first for any Korean solo artist. In addition to a theme update, fans can explore his setlist, download wallpapers for their Apple devices, and access exclusive photos of j-hope on tour. Jung Hoseok is once again paving the way!" commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued, praising the idea, with one stating that it is finally time to change their wallpaper, while another said that the singer is making history again.

"Finally, I got time to change my iPhone & I watch wallpapers this one I saved from Shazam. I’m keeping this until Hobi finishes his tour," commented another fan.

"This jhopexShazam project is first of its kind. and j-hope making history again! Check out the cool content that comes with it, they even have wallpapers for phones and watch…had to change mine right away," remarked another fan.

"Apple 'Shazam' unveiling Home Takeover to Celebrate BTS J-Hope's North American Tour starting on the 28th...this is so cool!" exclaimed another fan.

Many fan reactions appreciated the wallpaper, with one saying that they "can't wait to unlock" it, while another expressed excitement for the watch wallpaper and regretted not having an Apple Watch.

"Watch one looks cool tho..I don't have," reacted another fan.

"Can’t wait to unlock these wallpapers!Who else is Shazaming j-hope nonstop?" wrote another fan.

"June 28 hello???? These are free wallpapers from shazam!" said another fan.

More about j-hope's Hope on the Stage concert tour

Hope on the Stage is the first global concert tour of BTS member j-hope. This tour showcases his debut album, Jack in the Box, along with the EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1. It began on February 28, 2025, and will conclude on June 1, 2025, in Osaka, Japan.

The tour started with three nights at Seoul's KSPO Dome from February 28 to March 2, 2025, marking it as the singer's first solo concert in his home country.

The tour then headed to the United States with multiple shows at New York's Barclays Center, Chicago's Allstate Arena, and San Antonio's Frostbank Center.

Here are the tour dates for the Hope on the Stage World Tour

March 31 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 1 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

April 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium

April 12 - Manila, The Philippines @ SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 13 - Manila, The Philippines @ SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19 - Saitama, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena

April 20 - Saitama, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena

April 26 - Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

April 27 - Singapore @ Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3 - Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 4 - Jakarta, Indonesia @ Indonesia Arena, GBK

May 10 - Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

May 11 - Bangkok, Thailand @ Impact Arena

May 17 - Macau @ Galaxy Arena

May 18 - Macau @ Galaxy Arena

May 24 - Taipei, Taiwan @ NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 25 - Taipei, Taiwan @ NTSU Arena (Linkou Arena)

May 31 - Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

June 1 - Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka

The Sweet Dreams singer is all set to headline Lollapalooza Berlin from July 12 to 13, 2025.

