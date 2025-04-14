“One of the domestic target campaigns” — Coca-Cola clarifies NewJeans partnership status amid ADOR feud and NMIXX’s Haewon feature

On Monday, April 14, a representative of Coca-Cola was interviewed by the South Korean media outlet Insight on the ongoing rumors about their brand endorsement with NewJeans. Previously, Coca-Cola released a campaign featuring NMIXX's Haewon, and another South Korean travel YouTuber, Pani Bottle, also participated in the recent campaign for the beverage brand.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Given that the K-pop girl group NewJeans is one of the brand ambassadors of Coca-Cola, many speculated that the two might have ended their partnership due to the girl group's ongoing feud with ADOR. However, Insight's interview revealed that the partnership with the group has not been tampered with, and Coca-Cola's current campaign for the domestic audience.

Here's what the representative stated in the interview:

"As this is an advertisement that deals with moments when we need excitement in our daily lives, we chose Haewon and Pannibottle, who have inspired the public with new challenges and sparkling talents, as the models for this 'Coke Time' campaign."

Ad

The representative continued,

"In Korea, we have been running campaigns with various figures such as Ryu Seung-ryong and Edward Lee. This advertisement is just one of the domestic target campaigns and is separate from the global model, New Jeans."

Expand Tweet

Ad

All you need to know about NewJeans' ongoing feud with their agency, ADOR

In September 2024, following the removal of Min Hee-jin as ADOR's CEO, NewJeans kickstarted an emergency YouTube livestream expressing their displeasure with the management change at ADOR. They also expressed that they've been mistreated by the staff members there and conclusively demanded the reinstatement of Min Hee-jin.

Ad

They soon released a 14-day ultimatum for the agency, demanding a series of actions from ADOR in order for the girl group to continue to stay under the agency. However, in November 2024, due to the agency's failure to meet the demands, NewJeans held an emergency press conference and announced their departure from ADOR through the same.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Regardless, ADOR was unsatisfied with the same and pushed for the contract validity with NewJeans. They also filed a lawsuit against the members for engaging in activities outside the supervision of ADOR since the girl group's contract with the agency was still intact.

The first court hearing of the same took place on March 21, and the court ruled in favor of ADOR, allowing the agency to restrict NewJeans' independent activities. Following the same, on March 23, the girl group performed at the Complex Con Hong Kong 2025 music festival and announced their temporary hiatus at the event.

Ad

"It feels heavy to deliver this news. Today’s performance seems like it will be our last one for a while. We have decided to pause all activities for the time being in respect of the court’s verdict. It wasn’t an easy decision, but we believe it is a necessary one. We will be back, no matter what, after taking some time off to collect ourselves. We really want to greet you all with brighter smiles at that time."

Ad

ADOR soon released a statement explaining that they had not been informed or discussed about the hiatus plans. Therefore, they requested the members meet with the agency to discuss the group's plans. After this, not much information regarding the status of the feud has reached the internet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Sai Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.



Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.



She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.



When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking. Know More