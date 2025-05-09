"Orchestrated crime based on forged evidence": Gold Medalist refutes GaroSero's claims, deems voice recordings and photos to be AI-generated

On Wednesday, May 7, Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, released a statement refuting the previous claims made by GaroSero Research Institute. On May 7, GaroSero released a video explaining that A, an unknown informer, sent a voice recording of Kim Sae-ron where she was allegedly making accusations about Kim Soo-hyun.

In the voice recording, the actress said she dated Kim Soo-hyun in 2015 while she was still a minor. Following the same, Gold Medalist released a statement expressing that the voice recording was AI-generated. Here's the statement that Gold Medalist released regarding GaroSero's accusations:

"The individual who handed over the files to Gaseyeon also attempted to approach us. This is an orchestrated crime based on forged evidence. The recording is a manipulated version of Kim Sae-ron's voice. A technical analysis is currently underway."

Additionally, on May 7, the former journalist and YouTuber Lee Jin-ho held a press conference where he claimed the forensic report to showcase that the voice recording was fake. Moreover, Lee Jin-ho also claimed that the informant had tried to reach out to Gold Medalist and Kim Soo-hyun by showcasing other allegedly fabricated voice recordings of Kim Sae-ron to gain money from them.

He added that the informant was a scammer who had participated in similar crimes previously. Here's what he said during the press conference

"He steals money through voice phishing. He reported me under the name Kevin Oh, used a fake name, Carl, and often changed his job to commit fraud."

Lee Jin-ho is a YouTuber who has been releasing videos explaining that the relationship between Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun when the actress was a minor is untrue. Due to the several claims he has made regarding this controversy, he is also facing a lawsuit filed by Kim Sae-ron's family.

YouTube Lee Jin-ho holds a press conference claiming GaroSero's claims were fabricated and AI-generated

During the press conference that YouTuber Lee Jin-ho held on May 7, he explained the full story behind the information released by GaroSero through the informant, A. The informant claimed that he had previously worked with the South Korean entertainment industry and now resides in the United States.

He further expressed that he had met Kim Sae-ron at a Korean pub in New Jersey in November 2024. Between January and March 2024, he explained that Kim Sae-ron had borrowed $4,500 from the informant, and instead of creating a written document on the loan, he recorded their conversation.

He said he picked out recordings from the same and sent them to three parties: Kim Soo-hyun's agency, Lee Jin-ho, and GaroSero's Kim Se-eui. Regardless, Lee Jin-ho and the Gold Medalist soon discovered these clips were AI-generated. Additionally, Lee Jin-ho also refuted another claim made by GaroSero. The YouTube account said that A has been physically attacked.

The claim further explained that the attack was under the orders of Gold Medalist and their legal team because of the voice recordings that A had exposed. Lee Jin-ho explained that the pictures were not real and were taken from Google.

