“She reportedly didn't have the money" — YouTuber Lee Jin-ho claims late Kim Sae-ron was in debt to Gold Medalist after alleged self-harm incident

On March 25, 2025, Kbizoom reported that YouTuber Lee Jin-ho released a video claiming that Kim Sae-ron asked for 5 million won from Gold Medalist to pay for her hospital bills. The video was titled:

Ad

"Kim Sae-ron's Final Recording—The Heartbreaking Truth Behind Her Hospital Bills."

In this video, he presented a phone call recording purportedly between Kim Sae-ron and a representative from Gold Medalist. As per the recorded conversation, the late actress failed to cover her hospital bills after a reported self-harm incident in November 2024.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho stated in his video that the actress sought help from her agency rather than her family, as she didn't want to worry her parents. The 5 million won was "recorded as loan" after Gold Medalist allegedly cleared her hospital bills. He said:

Ad

Trending

"I previously reported that Kim Sae Ron allegedly attempted to take her own life last year, which resulted in hospital bills of 5 million won (~3,400 USD) per visit. At the time, she reportedly didn't have the money, so her agency covered the expenses, which were later recorded as a loan."

Lee Jin-ho added that according to Article 53 of the National Health Insurance Act in South Korea, medical insurance does not cover self-harm injuries. The phone recording suggests Kim Sae-ron allegedly borrowed 5 million won (around $3,402.70) from Gold Medalist to cover her hospital expenses.

Ad

Allkpop reported that Lee Jin-ho also raised suspicions that the company pocketed the amount. He claimed that even emergency hospital bills amount between 400,000 to 1 million won (around $272.2 to $680.5). The YouTuber expressed surprise at seeing a hospital bill amounting to 5 million won.

Meanwhile, Kbizoom reported that Gold Medalist claimed that the late actress paid off her debt to the agency with her work as much as possible before she took her life in February 2025.

Ad

Ad

Kim Sae-ron's tragic passing and subsequent allegations faced by Kim Soo-hyun

On February 16, 2025, Kim Sae-ron was found dead by her friend in her Seoul apartment, Seongsu-dong district. Authorities confirmed that the cause of her death was s*icide.

The actress is known for her roles in A Brand New Life, The Man from Nowhere, and Bloodhounds. She was booked for DUI in 2022, which resulted in her withdrawing from the entertainment industry.

Ad

In the aftermath of her death, rumors surfaced alleging that Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun had dated Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. YouTube channel Garosero and the late actress's aunt insinuated that the alleged relationship contributed to her distress and eventual suicide.

On March 25, 2025, Kbizoom reported that a person identifying as Mr. K claimed to be the ex-boyfriend of the late actress. Mr. K claimed that the Bloodhounds actress's death had nothing to do with Kim Soo-hyun. He further alleged that Kim Soo-hyun's dating history with the late actress did not add to her mental and financial distress as well.

Ad

These claims stem from the previous allegations by Garosero and Kim Sae-ron's family, where they released photos and screenshots of text messages alleging that she begged Kim Soo-hyun to help her. Gold Medalist even asked her to return 700 million won (around $476,362.23) and sent her a legal notice.

The family claimed that Kim Sae-ron tried contacting Kim Soo-hyun to verify if it was Gold Medalist's decision or Kim Soo-hyun's. However, Kim Soo-hyun reportedly ghosted her, and the agency sent another notice asking her to stop contacting its artists.

Ad

India Times reported on March 25 that, according to Mr. K, the late actress suffered due to her family's indifference and lack of support. He recounted instances where her family allegedly severed ties with her and left her alone.

Ad

Despite these clarifications, the controversy has had tangible repercussions for Kim Soo-hyun's career. Several brands, including luxury fashion house Prada and eyewear brand Dinto, Homeplus, Eider, CUCKOO, and more, terminated their collaborations with the actor amidst the scandal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback