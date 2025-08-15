“Organic king”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung surpasses 5B streams across all credits, becomes 4th most streamed K-Soloist in Spotify’s history

On Thursday, August 14, BTS member Taehyung made history by surpassing five billion streams on Spotify across all credits. Through the same, the idol now stands as the fourth most-streamed K-pop soloist in Spotify's history. Following this news landing on the internet, fans and netizens were thrilled about his recent milestone.The idol has ventured into several sectors of the music industry, such as his own solo career, OSTs for K-dramas, solo tracks through BTS albums, and other collaborative singles. Therefore, fans were largely proud of the recognition he garnered from a global audience. Reacting to the same, one fan tweeted:&quot;Congratulations my organic king. Waiting for your new songs with proper promos...&quot;Taehyungs 🍓 @uuser1230LINKCongratulations my organic king. Waiting for your new songs with proper promos.... .Many fans and netizens continued to celebrate Taehyung's recent achievement in his solo career.𝒂𝒎𝒚𝒕𝒂𝒆❄ @andin_amyLINKPROUD OF YOU KING❤️‍🔥CONGRATULATIONS 👑Nora ᵗʰᵛ ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ @NoorathvLINK@layovermoods CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG and let’s go for more 💪💪🔥🔥Betty ⁷ 💜 ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @Anobet84LINKDeserves so much more 💜Other fans also shared their thoughts and excitement over the same.phantom1006 @phantom1006ethLINK@_BTSMoments_ A record like this cements his place in streaming history⁷ @springday_jmdLINK@WORLDMUSICAWARD @BTS_twt With only 16 songs and hardly any versions..... #V has surpassed 5 BILLION streams across all credits on Spotify!💪🕺💥5⃣🅱️🎧🔥👑🖤💜 FIVE BILLION FOR V #V5BillionOnSpotifyTae dreamer girl @KTHDreamerGirlLINK@WORLDMUSICAWARD @BTS_twt Absolute legend! 👑💜 5 BILLION streams and counting V truly owns the world of music! 💥🎧🔥 #V5BillionOnSpotify #TaehyungIsolde | ʟᴀʏᴏ(ꪜ)ᴇʀ 🌸 @IsoldeLuVLINKCONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG MY LOVE 💜🎵🎶All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activitiesBTS' V, or Kim Tae-hyung, is a South Korean singer who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013 alongside his fellow bandmates. The idol is one of the vocalists of the group, which also includes the members Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook.As the idol continued his activities as a BTS member, he also released a few solo tracks through both BTS' albums and SoundCloud. Some of these solo releases include Winter Bear, Singularity, Inner Child, Scenery, Snow Flower feat. peakboy, and many others. However, the idol made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023.BTS' RM and V Discharged From South Korean Military (Image via Getty)The album was created as a tribute to the relationship between him and his now-late pet dog, Yeontan. It features the song Slow Dancing as the title track. Soon after the same, in December 2023, V enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service. He served as a sergeant in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Military Police, an elite counter-terrorism unit.Despite his enlistment, V released several prerecorded singles in 2024. In March 2024, he debuted FRI(END)S, followed by two winter singles in December 2024: Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin and White Christmas, a posthumous collaboration with American singer and actor Bing Crosby.Following the successful completion of V's mandatory military service, he was discharged in June 2025. Following that, his first public event was the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. Taehyung attended the same event as Celine's ambassador for the brand's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show.Taehyung was announced as the cover star for W Korea's September issue, representing Celine as the brand's ambassador. As a result, he has been actively participating in various activities, including video interviews and other promotional content.Moreover, during a group Weverse livestream held by all the BTS members on July 1, they shared that they have begun preparations for their next comeback. The album is expected to be released in Spring 2026, and it will also be followed by a tour. However, further details of the same have not yet been revealed.