“Organic king”- Fans react as BTS’ Taehyung surpasses 5B streams across all credits, becomes 4th most streamed K-Soloist in Spotify’s history

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 15, 2025 20:09 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung (Image via Instagram/@thv)

On Thursday, August 14, BTS member Taehyung made history by surpassing five billion streams on Spotify across all credits. Through the same, the idol now stands as the fourth most-streamed K-pop soloist in Spotify's history. Following this news landing on the internet, fans and netizens were thrilled about his recent milestone.

The idol has ventured into several sectors of the music industry, such as his own solo career, OSTs for K-dramas, solo tracks through BTS albums, and other collaborative singles. Therefore, fans were largely proud of the recognition he garnered from a global audience. Reacting to the same, one fan tweeted:

"Congratulations my organic king. Waiting for your new songs with proper promos..."
Many fans and netizens continued to celebrate Taehyung's recent achievement in his solo career.

Other fans also shared their thoughts and excitement over the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and his solo activities

BTS' V, or Kim Tae-hyung, is a South Korean singer who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013 alongside his fellow bandmates. The idol is one of the vocalists of the group, which also includes the members Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook.

As the idol continued his activities as a BTS member, he also released a few solo tracks through both BTS' albums and SoundCloud. Some of these solo releases include Winter Bear, Singularity, Inner Child, Scenery, Snow Flower feat. peakboy, and many others. However, the idol made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer, in September 2023.

BTS&#039; RM and V Discharged From South Korean Military (Image via Getty)
BTS' RM and V Discharged From South Korean Military (Image via Getty)

The album was created as a tribute to the relationship between him and his now-late pet dog, Yeontan. It features the song Slow Dancing as the title track. Soon after the same, in December 2023, V enlisted in the South Korean military for his mandatory service. He served as a sergeant in the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Military Police, an elite counter-terrorism unit.

Despite his enlistment, V released several prerecorded singles in 2024. In March 2024, he debuted FRI(END)S, followed by two winter singles in December 2024: Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin and White Christmas, a posthumous collaboration with American singer and actor Bing Crosby.

Following the successful completion of V's mandatory military service, he was discharged in June 2025. Following that, his first public event was the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. Taehyung attended the same event as Celine's ambassador for the brand's 2026 Spring/Summer collection fashion show.

Taehyung was announced as the cover star for W Korea's September issue, representing Celine as the brand's ambassador. As a result, he has been actively participating in various activities, including video interviews and other promotional content.

Moreover, during a group Weverse livestream held by all the BTS members on July 1, they shared that they have begun preparations for their next comeback. The album is expected to be released in Spring 2026, and it will also be followed by a tour. However, further details of the same have not yet been revealed.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Somava
