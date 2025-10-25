  • home icon
  "Our dear green flag": Fans praise EXO's Kai for calling out male students over their disrespectful behavior towards women

“Our dear green flag”: Fans praise EXO’s Kai for calling out male students over their disrespectful behavior towards women

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 25, 2025 16:37 GMT
EXO
EXO's Kai (Image via Instagram/@zkdlin)

On Thursday, October 23, the latest episode of Jeongwaja, a South Korean variety show hosted by EXO's Kai, was released. The idol stands as the show's new host for its sixth season. Jeongwaja is a show that documents the hosts experiencing different university courses and departments in a comedic yet informative style.

In the latest episode, Kai acted as a matchmaker for Sungkyunkwan University's Chinese Literature students with Ewha Women's University Ceramics students. He sets up a blind date with the help of three other people: one female matchmaker from Ewha Women's University, one male matchmaker from Sungkyunkwan University, and the former host of Jeongwaja, BTOB's Lee Chang-sub.

As the Sungkyunkwan University students were seated in one room for their blind date, Kai and his three other matchmakers monitored the date. When the Ewha Women's University students entered the room, Kai sprang from his seat, frustrated, and pointed out that neither of the male university students got up from their seats to greet the female university students.

When this clip landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were happy to see the idol call out the male students' disrespectful behavior towards the female students. They also praised the idol for his polite and respectful mannerisms towards women. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"Oh our dear green flag" said a fan
More fans and netizens expressed their reactions to the EXO member calling out the male student's alleged disrespectful behaviour towards the female students during the latest episode of Jeongwaja.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about EXO's Kai and his recent activities

EXO's Kai, otherwise known as Kim Jong-in, is a South Korean singer, actor, and dancer who debuted under EXO in 2012. Soon after the group's debut, EXO went viral for their several famous and internet-breaking songs such as Call Me Baby, Wolf, Monster, The Eve, and more. However, Kai also established his solo career on the sidelines while also performing as an EXO member.

In 2016, he made his acting debut through the web drama Choco Bank, and also starred in two episodes of another web drama, 7 First Kisses. Some of the other dramas he worked on are Andante, Spring Has Come, The Big Issue, and The Miracle We Met. Around 2019, he was announced as one of the members of SM Entertainment's K-pop super group, SuperM.

The group was created in collaboration between SM Entertainment and Capitol Records, and the other members of SuperM included NCT's Taeyong and Mark, WayV's Ten and Lucas, EXO's Baekhyun, and SHINee's Taemin. In November 2020, the idol rolled out his first solo album, Kai, which held the track, Mmmh, as its lead single.

In November 2021, he rolled out his second EP, Peaches, which held a title track under the same name as the album. Around February 2023, he put forth his third EP, Rover, which also held the title track under the same name. This was his last release until his mandatory military enlistment in May 2023. In February 2025, he was discharged from the military.

Most recently, in April 2025, he released his fourth EP, Wait on Me, which holds two lead singles, namely Adult Swim and Wait on Me. Therefore, fans and netizens are looking forward to more such exciting solo releases from the idol.

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

