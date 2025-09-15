  • home icon
“Our donation fairy”- Fans react as Stray Kids’ Felix donates 200M KRW to 3 charities on occasion of his 25th birthday

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 15, 2025 16:05 GMT
Stray Kids
Stray Kids' Felix (Image via Instagram/@yong.lixx)

On Monday, September 15, the South Korean news outlet, Celeb Media, released a report stating that Stray Kids' Felix donated around 200 million KRW to three charities on the occasion of his 25th birthday. 100 million KRW was sent to Samsung Medical Center, and around 50 million KRW was put forth to UNICEF and World Vision, respectively.

This donation by Felix is expected to be used as funds for different causes for all three charities. For Samsung Medical Center, the funds will be used to support the medical treatments of children and adolescents. UNICEF will be using the funds for nutrition and water sanitation projects in Laos, while World Vision will be supporting children who are in need of family care through the donation.

Here's what the Stray Kids member stated alongside his donation to the three different charities:

"Thanks to the unwavering love from my fans, I am deeply moved to be able to participate in sharing for a brighter future for children both domestically and internationally. I sincerely hope that all children can dream freely."

When this news landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were moved by the idol's selfless and commendable act. Given that this isn't the idol's first time donating for a good cause, many fans and netizens cheered and celebrated his continuous effort to help and fund meaningful projects. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"what a meaningful donation for his birthday..our donation fairy strikes again!have a blessed birthday Felix our angel LEE FELIX GLOBAL BLUEPRINT" said a fan
Many fans and netizens continued to share their heartwarming reactions on social media platforms like X.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions on the same.

Stray Kids' Felix talks about his recent donation to three charities during his birthday Weverse livestream

During Stray Kids' Felix's birthday Weverse livestream, the idol started of by thanking STAYs, the K-pop boy group's fandom, for the several donations they made for many causes under the idol's name as a birthday present. However, the idol also explained that he hoped for more such donations to happen not for Felix but to bring a better change to the world.

Here's what he stated:

"I thank everyone for donating so much money, and it's not like you have to but you know there are people that donate because of the way they wanna show love to me or because they feel like it and you know I'm very grateful that a lot of people do want to donate to those kids in need."
The idol continued,

"But what I truly want to say is as you donate I hope and wish that you wouldn't do this just because I did it but because you truly wanted to help these people that are in need. So through that feeling, through your own heart I pray that you can show them the amount and care that they need. You know, at a time like this so, I truly wanna say thank you."
He concluded by also talking about the reason behind his donation.

"You know, I hope that we can work together to make this world a bit, you know, just a bit better because everyday, it's not always bright so, but we can always try to make it brighter. so yeah thats what i wanted to say. so I did this massive donation to spread awareness but also to make a huge difference, if I can that is, hah."
Therefore, following the recent news, fans and netizens have been celebrating Stray Kids' Felix's birthday while also following his footsteps to bring the needed change for those in need.

