  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “SUCH AN ICON”- Fans react as Stray Kids’ Felix stuns in the latest TAMBURINS campaign ad

“SUCH AN ICON”- Fans react as Stray Kids’ Felix stuns in the latest TAMBURINS campaign ad

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 10, 2025 14:16 GMT
Stray Kids (Image via Instagram/@yong.lixx)
Stray Kids (Image via Instagram/@yong.lixx)

On Wednesday, September 10, Stray Kids' Felix's campaign for TAMBURINS, a luxury South Korean fragrance brand. For the commercials and advertisements that were released for the idol's recent collaboration with TAMBURINS, he was spotted alongside several Dachshund dogs.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The idol was also dressed in all-black leather flared pants and a cropped coat, paired with a steel-chained headgear. The clips of the idol running along with the Dachshund dogs, taking them on walks, and playing with them were caught in a cinematic manner, impressing many fans and netizens.

Therefore, following the release of the recent campaign videos and pictures for Stray Kids' campaign with TAMBURINS, fans couldn't stop swooning over the same. They loved the concept and the style chosen for the K-pop idol, and many expressed that the campaign perfectly suited him, too. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad
"FELIX IS SUCH AN ICON"
Ad

Many fans and netizens continued to talk about the idol's recent campaign with the South Korean luxury fragnance brand.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about Felix and his recent activities with Stray Kids

Stray Kids' Felix or Felix Yongbok Lee is an Australian rapper and singer based in South Korea, who made his debut under JYP Entertainment in 2017. He and his fellow K-pop boy group members made their debut through the reality survival show held by JYP Entertainment called Stray Kids.

Ad

Following the group's debut, they rolled out several viral tracks such as Back Door, God's Menu, Thunderous, Maniac, Chk Chk Boom, and more. Felix, on the other hand, also maintained his solo career on the sidelines. Between 2019 and 2020, he hosted the music program, Pops in Seoul.

He also collaborated with TWICE's Nayeon on the song, No Problem, for her solo album, Im Nayeon. He made a cameo appearance in NiziU's South Korean debut single, Heartis, in 2023, and in 2024, he was featured on the Japanese singer Lisa's Reawaker, the theme song for Solo Leveling anime's second season.

Ad

Additionally, as part of Stray Kids' albums, he has also released two solo and unit songs like Deep End, Rev It Up, and more. The idol also holds several impressive brand endorsements such as Louis Vuitton, Bulgari Parfum, Clio, NACIFIC, Gentle Monster, Hera, Gong Cha, and more

On the other hand, most recently, in August 2025, Stray Kids rolled out their fourth studio album, Karma, which held its title track as the song, Ceremony. Following the same, the album helped Stray Kids make history as the first act to have seven of their first entries debut atop the Billboard 200 chart.

Ad

Additionally, Karma sold over 3 million copies in just its first week of release, making it the best-selling album of 2025 in South Korea. Moreover, Stray Kids is also scheduled to roll out their encore concert for the DominATE world tour on October 18 and 19 at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon, South Korea.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to more such releases from the K-pop boy group.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications