“SUCH AN ICON”- Fans react as Stray Kids’ Felix stuns in the latest TAMBURINS campaign ad

On Wednesday, September 10, Stray Kids' Felix's campaign for TAMBURINS, a luxury South Korean fragrance brand. For the commercials and advertisements that were released for the idol's recent collaboration with TAMBURINS, he was spotted alongside several Dachshund dogs. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe idol was also dressed in all-black leather flared pants and a cropped coat, paired with a steel-chained headgear. The clips of the idol running along with the Dachshund dogs, taking them on walks, and playing with them were caught in a cinematic manner, impressing many fans and netizens.Therefore, following the release of the recent campaign videos and pictures for Stray Kids' campaign with TAMBURINS, fans couldn't stop swooning over the same. They loved the concept and the style chosen for the K-pop idol, and many expressed that the campaign perfectly suited him, too. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;FELIX IS SUCH AN ICON&quot;manu 𐙚 | VIU O SKZ @cb97slabLINK@spearhyunnie FELIX IS SUCH AN ICON #FELIXxTAMBURINSMany fans and netizens continued to talk about the idol's recent campaign with the South Korean luxury fragnance brand.Neema @WamuiNLINKSo stunning he leaves you speechless....wordless even 😏🔥 FELIX TAMBURINS CAMPAIGN FELIX FOR TAMBURINS SUNSHINE #TAMBURINSxFELIX #FELIX_TamburinsSunshineNonna*P @bebskykeLINK@spearhyunnie This is so so so good.Lee Felix you truly amaze me.🥰💙🩷SabaSKZgirl @skzgirlsabaLINK@spearhyunnie It's soooooo good and Felix looks so gorgeous as always.Nastya @LKarakulov24936LINK@spearhyunnie This is the most amazing advert I have ever seen and the most fantastic model, oh my god Felix.❤‍🔥❤‍🔥❤‍🔥❤‍🔥Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.kimdamiloveskz @SDamilola13043LINK@spearhyunnie I swear no body match his level 😩😩...bro is top notchfra ౨ৎ @_luvkookieLINKad campaign so mesmerizing so brilliant, his moves go crazy his presence so hypnotising that you would never guess he’s sponsoring a perfume here OH MY FELIX YOU’RE SO ICONICrena 𓅨 @renadotwavLINKi’m OBSESSED with felix’s dancing in this, i don’t think i’ve ever seen him dancing so delicately before it’s absolutely gorgeous 💞sz | sunshinemonth🐥 @hederuiwinkLINKLove when the brand shows his dance skill🥹🩷🩷 also he look really 🔥🔥All you need to know about Felix and his recent activities with Stray KidsStray Kids' Felix or Felix Yongbok Lee is an Australian rapper and singer based in South Korea, who made his debut under JYP Entertainment in 2017. He and his fellow K-pop boy group members made their debut through the reality survival show held by JYP Entertainment called Stray Kids.Following the group's debut, they rolled out several viral tracks such as Back Door, God's Menu, Thunderous, Maniac, Chk Chk Boom, and more. Felix, on the other hand, also maintained his solo career on the sidelines. Between 2019 and 2020, he hosted the music program, Pops in Seoul.He also collaborated with TWICE's Nayeon on the song, No Problem, for her solo album, Im Nayeon. He made a cameo appearance in NiziU's South Korean debut single, Heartis, in 2023, and in 2024, he was featured on the Japanese singer Lisa's Reawaker, the theme song for Solo Leveling anime's second season.Additionally, as part of Stray Kids' albums, he has also released two solo and unit songs like Deep End, Rev It Up, and more. The idol also holds several impressive brand endorsements such as Louis Vuitton, Bulgari Parfum, Clio, NACIFIC, Gentle Monster, Hera, Gong Cha, and moreOn the other hand, most recently, in August 2025, Stray Kids rolled out their fourth studio album, Karma, which held its title track as the song, Ceremony. Following the same, the album helped Stray Kids make history as the first act to have seven of their first entries debut atop the Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, Karma sold over 3 million copies in just its first week of release, making it the best-selling album of 2025 in South Korea. Moreover, Stray Kids is also scheduled to roll out their encore concert for the DominATE world tour on October 18 and 19 at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium in Incheon, South Korea.Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to more such releases from the K-pop boy group.