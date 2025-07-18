“Our Mulhoe Promotion Association president” — Fans react as BTS’ Jin reveals founding a seafood group to raise awareness

Jin of BTS will appear on JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator on July 20, 2025, returning to the show after eight years. His last visit was in 2017 alongside BTS members. In this solo episode, the Super Tuna singer reveals the contents of his personal fridge and talks about his love for cooking.The 32-year-old also shares that he founded the 'Association for the Promotion of Cold Raw Fish Soup' to introduce more people to mulhoe, a traditional Korean dish. Jin currently serves as the president of the association, and also recommended the dish to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise. Fans are reacting to his love for this Korean dish and his role as president.&quot;Our Mulhoe Promotion Association president,&quot; an X user commented.Fans are excited as President Kim Seokjin leads the Mulhoe Promotion Association to promote the Korean dish mulhoe, inspiring others to join.&quot;I want to join the Mulhwe Promotion Association even though have never eaten it in my life. I now believe it is the best food because the President says so. Long live President Kim Seokjin! 😎,&quot; a fan remarked.“I wanted to spread awareness of mulhoe to many people, so i personally created the ‘Mulhoe Promotion Association’ and even took the role of president.” HAHSHSHZSBS SEOKJIN AND HIS MULHOE AGENDA,&quot; a user mentioned.'Seokjin is the president of mulhoe promotion association 😭 maybe kian and yeeun join him since they are also mulhoe enthusiasts 😂,&quot; a person shared.Chef Edward Lee joins the episode after flying over 15 hours to meet Jin. He mentions his daughter is a big BTS fan and that they practiced a dance challenge together. Jin responds by complimenting Lee on a dish that represented his life story. Admirers are eagerly looking forward to watching this episode on Netflix.&quot;So excited for this episode😭 Edward Lee is here after a long time too!! aaaaaah didn’t know his daughter is a fan,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;Excited for this!!! 🫰🏻🫰🏻🫰🏻,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;So looking forward to this! 💜💜💜,&quot; another fan added.BTS' Jin’s Amsterdam tour finale to be broadcast live worldwideBTS’ Jin will wrap his solo world tour with a final show in Amsterdam on August 10, and the concert will screen live in cinemas across more than 80 countries, BigHit Music said Tuesday.The final stop of his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR will take place at Ziggo Dome. The tour kicked off in June from Goyang, South Korea, and included nine cities. A time-shifted version will be shown in some regions to match local zones, including Asia.In South Korea, the concert will be shown live in CGV, Lotte Cinema, and Megabox movie theaters. Ticket sales open July 24 at 6 pm KST. Screening details are available on the event’s official site, jinliveviewing.com. The Amsterdam screening comes after an earlier cinema event for the K-pop star’s Kyocera Dome performance in Osaka, which was also streamed worldwide.BTS' Jin is now touring across North America and Europe. His next stops are Anaheim on July 18–19, followed by Dallas, Tampa, Newark, London, and then Amsterdam for the finale.