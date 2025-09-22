  • home icon
  • "Photoshop disaster": Fans outraged as new alleged edited pictures of BTS' Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie together go viral

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Sep 22, 2025 18:27 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@thv, @jennierubyjane)

On Wednesday, September 18, an anonymous X user under the ID @wobuboo55876 released a few images of BTS' Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie, speculating dating rumors between the two. The pictures alluded that the two have allegedly been spotted spending time together at several places, such as the Seoul Grand Park, Jeju, and more.

The user also released a few videos of the two allegedly standing close to one another. However, these rumors were soon put to rest as fans intervened and expressed that all the photos and videos released by @wobuboo55876 are allegedly edited. Several people pointed out that the pictures were taken separately from the two K-pop idols' social media accounts and edited together with AI to spread malicious rumors.

Others also added that some of the videos that the user claimed to be BTS' Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie are not the K-pop idols, but rather random strangers from the internet. Therefore, fans and netizens expressed their anger towards the X user for their harmful and disrespectful actions towards both the K-pop idols and began to report them for the same.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the alleged photos and videos of BLACKPINK's Jennie and BTS' Taehyung that recently surfaced on the internet:

"Lol, my picture is clearer than whatever photoshop disaster you made" said a fan
Many fans and netizens criticized the user for their allegedly edited pictures and videos of the two K-pop idols.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung and BLACKPINK's Jennie's solo activities

BTS' V, otherwise known as Kim Tae-hyung, made his solo debut in September 2024 with the release of his first studio album, LayoVer. The album held the song, Slow Dancing, as its title track. Soon after, in December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory service.

He served as a Sergeant under the Special Duty Team, an elite counter-terrorism unit. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol rolled out three new singles in 2024. In March, he released a single called FRI(END)S, which was followed up with two winter singles in December.

One was Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin, and another was a posthumous collaboration with Bing Crosby called White Christmas. On the other hand, in June 2025, Taehyung was discharged from the military. He made his first public appearance at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week in July as the brand ambassador of Celine.

Taehyung also collaborated with W Korea as Celine's brand ambassador for the magazine's September issue cover feature. BLACKPINK's Jennie, on the other hand, made her solo debut in October 2024, with the release of her first single, Mantra. This was her first independent single after the idol's departure from YG Entertainment in December 2023.

She kickstarted her own label called Odd Atelier and also signed with Columbia Records for her international promotions and schedules. Around January 2025, the idol released a pre-release single called Love Hangover feat. Dominic Fike, which was followed by another pre-release single called ExtraL feat. Doechii. These singles belonged to the idol's first studio album, Ruby.

She rolled out her much-awaited debut album in March 2025, with the song like JENNIE, as its title track. The album also consisted of various collaborations with artists such as Dua Lipa, Childish Gambino, FKJ, Kali Uchis, and more. Currently, the idol is on tour with her fellow K-pop girl group members, BLACKPINK, for the group's ongoing DEADLINE World Tour.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to releases and content from both the K-pop idols, either as soloists or BTS and BLACKPINK members.

