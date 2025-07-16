Salon De Holmes ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored: Who is the Ribbon man? Did Kong Mi-ri solve the serial killings?

ENA’s mystery-comedy drama Salon de Holmes wrapped up on July 15, 2025. It was a suspenseful finale that revealed the true identity of the elusive “Ribbon Man” and resolved the central mystery. Starring Lee Si-young as Kong Mi-ri, the show follows four women who form a detective team to fight wrongdoings in their apartment complex.

Viewers of Salon de Holmes had long speculated about the identity of the Ribbon Man, a serial killer hiding behind everyday appearances. In the final episode, Kong Mi-ri uncovered that the Ribbon Man was Kim Hyun-deok, the apartment's security guard.

As for a second season, the directors of Salon de Holmes have shown interest. They stated that they already have ideas ready and that a follow-up might happen if the lead cast agrees to return. At a production press conference, Director Min Jin- ki said:

"If the four (lead actors) participate in season 2, it might be possible. Honestly, I'm confident. I've designed everything for the second half. Like (season 2) 'Rookie, it could be a breakthrough in a difficult industry with a new IP."

Kong Mi-ri found evidence connecting the Ribbon Man to the murders of Ji-eun’s mother and others, crimes that were previously disguised as suicides. When Hyun-deok discovered that Mi-ri had the proof, he kidnapped her daughter and lured her to an abandoned hospital. But Mi-ri, with the help of her team, outsmarted him.

She rescued her daughter and handed the evidence to the police. Thus, the mystery was solved, and justice was served.

Salon de Holmes: The full story, cast, and what made the show a standout

Salon de Holmes aired from June 16 to July 15, 2025, over 10 episodes. It became ENA’s third consecutive hit, following New Recruit 3 and Tastefully Yours. The series reached a peak national viewership of 4.5% in its finale and topped Coupang Play’s drama rankings.

Adapted from a novel, Salon de Holmes tells the story of four women. They are

Kong Mi-ri (a former detective)

Choo Kyung-ja (an ex-cop known as the “female Ma Dong-seok”)

Park So-hee (a single mother working multiple jobs)

Jeon Ji-hyun (a retired insurance agent)

Together, they form a team that solves crimes around their apartment.

Each episode saw them take on everyday wrongdoers. These included cheating spouses, perverts, school bullies, and more. The storyline became darker when the “Ribbon Man” emerged. He was a mysterious figure behind several staged suicides. Suspense grew as Mi-ri uncovered how her friend Ji-eun’s mother, a past resident of Room 1004, was one of the Ribbon Man’s victims.

In the finale of Salon de Holmes, Mi-ri's daughter was kidnapped by Hyun-deok. This led to a fiery confrontation at the old hospital. Despite the danger, all four women worked together and, joined by their families, brought Hyun-deok to justice. The show closed with a positive ending- peace returned to their lives, and their new café/detective agency thrived.

Actress Lee Si-young returned to TV after six years with this role, alongside Jung Young-joo, Nam Gi-ae, and Kim Da-som. It helped create a drama that mixed crime-solving with humor, friendship, and emotional healing.

If Season 2 of Salon de Holmes is confirmed, fans can expect more of this unique mix of womance, mystery, and daily heroism.

