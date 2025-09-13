“SAY IT LOUDER MY KING”: Fans react to BTS’ RM sharing a cryptic post slamming haters on Instagram 

On Saturday, September 13, BTS's RM uploaded a carousel of images through his Instagram account. The third slide of the post contained a picture of a poster with a few words written in Korean. Here's the translation of the post:&quot;The dog barks, but the train keeps going. Will the dog reflect? Will the train reflect?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen this post landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but think about the post's potential connotation. Many began to speculate that the idol was shading his haters or calling them out through the message. However, there hasn't been any confirmation regarding these theories. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;SAY IT LOUDER MY KING.. 😵🤘🔥&quot;어 @citylight_vegazLINKSAY IT LOUDER MY KING.. 😵🤟🔥Many fans and netizens shared their reactions to the idol's alleged post about haters.jane⁷ 💕 @bangtansjaneLINKNgl but my mom used to tell me a similar phrase like this to deal with others who judge uskiissshkiee @keeeykssssLINKlouder for the people at the back!!!!𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐦𝐚⁷ (semi hiatus) @thvsuniverseLINKWe stan an unbothered king 🫶👑Mercie⁷ᵇᵗˢ ʸᵉᵃʳECHO(아포방포) @Mercie_frankoLINKI love this man😭😭Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the post.Fran⁷ 🅑🅣🅢 🅨🅔🅐🅡 ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @fkwy03LINKYup the train will always be moving forward, bark all u want 🤟🏼🔥Kirari @Kiraribami22LINK@mhereonlyforbts What’s next after seven? MY MAN ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBSAnna_OT7 @myseventhreadsLINK@mhereonlyforbts I JUST LOVE WHEN HE KNOWS WHAT HATERS WANNA HEAR 😂 Keep going honeyJuzzyarmy🇮🇳💜 @JasminKhalifa8LINK@mhereonlyforbts OH TELL THEM LOUDER KING🔥🔥🔥All you need to know about BTS's RM and his solo activitiesBTS's RM, otherwise known as Kim Nam-joon, is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer who debuted under BigHit Entertainment, now rebranded as HYBE Labels, in 2013. While he stands under the Rap Line of BTS, he has also established his solo career since 2015.He released his first self-titled mixtape through SoundCloud in 2015, which was followed by another mixtape in 2018 called mono. Additionally, he also rolled out a few solo songs through BTS albums, such as Intro: Persona, Trivia: Love, and others.However, his official solo debut was in December 2022 with the release of his first studio album, Indigo, which featured as its title track the song, Wildflower feat. Youjeen. Around December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory military service.He served under the 15th Infantry Division Military Army Band, and was also promoted to Corporal later during his service. Regardless of his enlistment, the idol released his pre-recorded second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, in May 2024. The album featured as its title track the song, LOST!.Recently, in April 2025, Namjoon was featured in Epik High's Tablo's song, Stop The Rain. On the other hand, after the successful completion of the idol's service, he was discharged from the South Korean military in June 2025. Following the same, the idol was largely focused on reuniting with his friends, family, and bandmates, while also reconnecting with ARMYs through livestreams.Towards the end of August 2025, it was announced that the idol would be gracing the cover of Harper's Bazaar Korea's September issue as the brand ambassador of Bottega Veneta. Moreover, it was also revealed that all the BTS members have begun their preparations for the group's next comeback.The album is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026, and it will also be followed by a tour. Therefore, all the members have been participating in the same. Most recently, on September 12, RM also held a Weverse livestream on the occasion of his 31st birthday.