"Setting the bar high being the best senior"- Fans react as ILLIT's Yunah shares experience meeting BTS post military service

ILLIT's Yunah gained attention among BTS’ fans as she shared her experience of meeting the septet following their military services. On the SBS Radio show episode released on July 20, 2025, Yunah, Moka, and Wonhee made an appearance. Yunah spoke about her first K-pop song and how it inspired her to become a K-pop idol.She revealed that she was mesmerized by BTS' I NEED U performance on music shows, which made her think that if she were to become an idol, she would want to be one who could express such emotions and stories.The host further asked about her experience meeting the boy group for the first time. She said:“It felt like seeing a celebrity I'd only ever seen on TV. We're just rookies, but they (BTS) came and talked to us. They finished their military service not long ago and told us, “We really enjoyed listening to your songs while we were in the military,” so we’re really grateful.”Notably, BTS and ILLIT are label mates under HYBE LABELS. After learning how the boy group treated their juniors, fans shared their thoughts online.&quot;Once again bts setting the bar high being the best senior i wish someone had encouraged them like this too when they were rookies,&quot; a fan said.ILLIT's Yunah shares experience meeting BTS post military service (Images via X/@koopocket)&quot;This is what makes me happy. BTS always wanted to be the seniors they never got to have when they were rookies, and they have the ability to do it now, AND THEY ARE!&quot; another X user added.&quot;The way bts were never treated good in their rookie era so now they've become what they couldn't get in their rookie era. i just love these people,&quot; another netizen mentioned.Fans also mentioned the hate ILLIT received amid NewJeans' plagiarism allegations in 2024.&quot;I'm glad BTS came and gave them some encouragement, these illit kids have been through alot. since their debut. It melts my heart how BTS took time to talk with them,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Awwww that’s so cute, I don’t know much about them or stan them but i do know they were dragged to hell when they debuted so genuinely those girls deserve every good thing coming their way. Because it was no joke, and they are very young,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Everytime i've heard story from junior artist meeting BTS and none of them say anything negative, remind me of all mistreated BTS has to endured during their rookie era. All the accusing, getting mocked &amp; ignored by their suppose 'senior', NOW, they become the supportive senior they never had,&quot; a netizen said.ILLIT gears up for Japan debut in September 2025 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBELIFT LAB girl group ILLIT, comprising five members Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha, debuted in 2024 with their song Magnetic and has since dropped EPs like SUPER REAL ME, I'LL LIKE YOU, and bomb. On February 13, 2025, they released Almond Chocolate, which served as their Japanese single. According to the Korea Herald's July 14 report, ILLIT is all set for a full-fledged debut in the Japanese music market through a physical single with four songs. Along with two new tracks, one of which is Toki Yo Tomare serving as the title track, the physical single will include Almond Chocolate as well as the Japanese version of their recent song Do the Dance. The album is confirmed to be released on September 1, 2025. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, ILLIT released their previous album bomb with five songs, including little monster, Billyeoon Goyangi (Do the Dance), jellyous, oops!, and bamsopoong on June 16, 2025.