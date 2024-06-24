"She was fighting for her life"- Fans hilariously react to Lee Youngji avoiding eye contact with EXO D.O. during their live performance of Small Girl

On Sunday, June 23, the South Korean rapper Lee Youngji made a guest appearance at EXO D.O.'s BLOOM fan meeting in Taipei. During the same, the two performed their recent collaborative track, Small Girl, which was released with Youngji's latest EP release, 16 Fantasy. This was the first time the two performed the song live and fans naturally enjoyed the same.

As the two singers rolled out their performance, D.O. tried making eye contact with Lee Youngji and also tried to move closer to her. However, Youngji looked flustered at his attempts and started avoiding eye contact and even moved away from him. Fans couldn't help but laugh at the same and thought that the interaction was adorable and loved the dynamic of the two artists.

Here's how the fans reacted to the incident when pictures and videos of the same landed on the internet:

"I guess from now on it's always gonna be youngji who never looks at kyungsoo's eyes and youngji who runs away from kyungsoo" - said a fan on X

"Its just so funny to me how kyungsoo keeps trying to make eye contact with youngji but failed" - added another fan on X

"My heart and the fact he knows the effect he has on her makes it more adorable Youngji is adorable" -said an X user

More netizens and fans reacted to the video and commented on how it was both cute and hilarious at the same time.

"I still can’t stop laughing no matter how many times this video comes on my tl" - added an X user

"YOUNGJI IS SUCH A MOOD FOR BEING SHY AROUND KYUNGSOO" - said a fan on X

"This is literally me when my crush moves an inch closer to me. we feel you youngji girl" - said another fan on X

Lee Youngji and EXO's D.O. roll out a collaborative track, Small Girl

On Friday, June 21, Lee Youngji released her 1st EP, 16 Fantasy, which consisted of a total of six tracks. The album also consisted of a total of two collaborations, one was with Jambino, and the other was with EXO member and vocalist, D.O. Their track, Small Girl, has been taking over the internet for its romantic melodies and swoon-worthy visuals in the music video.

Fans particularly loved the two's dynamics in the music video, and a particular clip from the same went viral on the internet. Towards the end of the music video, the two artists are seen holding hands at the beach while gazing at the beach. EXO's D.O. suddenly places a kiss on Lee Youngji's cheek, and she immediately gets flustered.

The rapper begins to have a breakdown and starts running around the beach with D.O. following after her while laughing at her antics. When this clip landed on the internet, fans couldn't help but laugh at her reaction. Netizens also expressed that her reaction was very relatable.

Therefore, when fans saw the same dynamic showcased during their live performance of Small Girl at the fanmeet, they fell more in love with the duo.