"She knows we'll point out her handwriting" - Fans react hilariously to IU's thank-you note post completion of When Life Gives You Tangerines

IU, Park Bo-gum, Moon So-ri, and Park Hae-joon wrote words of gratitude to the viewers of When Life Gives You Tangerines. The slice-of-life drama premiered on March 7 with four episodes airing each Friday until March 28. The drama premiered to largely favourable reviews and a lot of love from the audience.

Fans were particularly intrigued by the actress's message and the comic opening lines, where she mentions that her handwriting is not good. Fans had hilarious responses to her self-awareness.

Here's what one X user wrote:

"she knows we'll point out her handwriting helpp"

The My Mister actress's message, along with the messages by other cast members of When Life Gives You Tangerines, was shared on Netflix's social media on April 7. The personalised message read,

"Thank you so much for being with “When Life Gives You Tangerines.” I hope it remains like a cup of warm tangerine tea that you sip slowly over a long time.<3 Though my handwriting isn’t good, I’m carefully writing this with the prettiest part of my sincerity. I’ll be cheering for you. Let’s live well!<3 Let’s see each other for a long time <3 throughout our lives. From IU Aesun Geum-myeong"

In When Life Gives You Tangerines, IU plays a young Ae-sun and then the older Geum-myeong (Ae-sun and Gwan-shik's daughter in the drama). Park Bo-gum played the younger Gwan-shik. Moon So-ri played older Ae-sun opposite Park Hae-joon's older Gwan-shik.

Here's how the fans reacted to the actress's message:

"Though your handwriting isn't good but yours is my favorite" a fan wrote.

"“prettiest part of my sincerity” she is such a poet, jieunie" a user wrote.

"You have the prettiest handwriting my love, thank you for your hardwork for this drama. and heartfelt thank you for director and writer trust in our IU" another fan wrote.

The jokes about IU's handwriting, however, did not cease. Here's how the fans noted the singer's dig at her scrawl:

"It's so funny how even Jieun knows herself just how God level hard-to-read her handwriting is" a user wrote.

""... though my handwriting isn't good.." She's lurking here. Reading Uaena's tweet that mocks her handwriting" a fan wrote.

""Though my handwriting isn’t good" our girl is so real and honest i can't take her seriously, yah!" another user wrote.

What is IU's next project after When Life Gives You Tangerines?

IU recently wrapped up promotions for When Life Gives You Tangerines. She was confirmed as the female lead in the romance drama 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife opposite Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo-seok. She is also slated to appear in Good Day, a variety talk show by G-Dragon.

