“She's not beating the North Korean allegation”: Fans react to app announcement claiming MAMAMOO’s Solar will reportedly enlist in the military 

On Friday, October 10, the fan community app, FROMM, released an announcement regarding MAMAMOO's Solar. The announcement stating that the idol's subscription will come to a temporary suspension as of October 31, 2025, due to Solar's upcoming military enlistment. Here's what the statement read:&quot;We sincerely thank all our members who subscribed to 'fromm SO LAR'. Due to the artist's enlistment in the military, we inform you that 'fromm SO LAR' service will be temporarily suspended as of 2025.10 31, 12 AM KST.&quot;The announcement continued to add that the sales for the idol's FROMM subscription have closed as of October 10, 6 PM KST, and the suspension period will be open from October 31, 12 AM KST. Following this news landing on the internet, many fans and netizens have been confused about the idol's upcoming schedules and events.While military enlistments from male K-pop idols are often expected due to it being a mandate for all South Korean males, fans weren't unsure about the reason behind Solar's voluntary enlistment in the military. Regardless of the existing confusion and uncertainty, many were proud and happy of the idol's enlistment and cheered her on for her upcoming challenge.One fan also connected this announcement to Solar's 2016 light-hearted controversy about her allegedly being a North Korean defector. This controversy revolves around the idol making a joke at JTBC's Knowing Brothers about her being a North Korean defector when several people questioned the lack of pictures from her past.Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:&quot;Oh she's not beating the North Korean allegation&quot; said a fanraegic ▽🦋🐨🐼🐰 @leighyongwheeLINKOh she's not beating the North Korean allegation 😭😭😭More fans and netizens expressed their reactions to the recent announcement about MAMAMOO's Solar's military enlistment.Mira @nasiyongrengLINKI would never believe this if its for another female artist.. but this is solar lol the kim solar i know would def enlist if she wantsg🤍 @moomski3LINKWut??!!! Never in my fangirling life did i ever think that i'll lose my precious babies to military enlistment. And here is Yong doing it willingly. Is this fr?! 😭Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.🕸️ aubrie 🕸️ @chaegoyukiLINKit’s crazy that this is something that she’d actually do so i can’t even pretend to be shockedmikee 🍀 ☯︎ @fondforskzLINKfirst time seeing a female idol enlist 😅Hwasaja | WHC2 Era 🖊️| FINALLY FREE @choco_sajaLINKOMFG IF THIS ENDS UP BEING TRUE THEN HOLY MOTHER OF JESUS HELP ME- It's always something new with this girl 😭mey ❖ SOLARIS @4s4cSupremacyLINKThis woman is so random 😩All you need to know about MAMAMOO's Solar and her recent activitiesKim Yong-sun, or Solar, is a singer, songwriter, and actress housed under RBW Entertainment. She stands as the leader and main vocalist of the K-pop girl group, MAMAMOO. Apart from her activities as a solo artist and a member of MAMAMOO, she is also known for her entertainer abilities with her appearance in several variety shows like We Got Married, Happy Together, Boss in the Mirror, and more.Following her debut in MAMAMOO in 2014, she won her first variety show award as an entertainer at the 2016 MBC Entertainment Awards for her work in We Got Married. In 2018, she rolled out her first solo EP, Solar's Emotion, which consisted of the K-pop song covers she had released throughout her career.MAMAMOO's SO LAR (Image via Instagram/@so larkeem)In April 2020, the idol made her official solo debut with her first single, Spit It Out. She won her first music show award as a solo artist through the single on SBS MTV's The Show. In 2021, she was one of the panel judges at the KBS audition program, The Song We Loved, New Singer, which also marked her first time as a show judge.Around 2022, she rolled out her first EP, Face, which held the song, Honey, as its title track. The song rose to fame and was also named among the Best K-pop Tracks of 2022 by Dazed. She also continued to take part in several other variety shows like Midnight Ghost Story, A Star Is Born, and more.In August of the same year, she also debuted under a subunit of MAMAMOO called MAMAMOO++, along with fellow member Moonbyul. In April 2024, she rolled out her second EP, Colours, which was listed as the Top K-pop tracks of 2024 by Dazed. Solar also re-entered the acting industry with her first big screen debut in the supernatural horror film, The Cursed.She put forth her second single album, Want, in April 2025, and also made her first overseasons debut in Taiwan with the Chinese single, Floating Tree, in July 2025. She also kick-started her third solo concert, Solaris, in August of the same year. Therefore, fans and netizens have been looking forward to more diverse content releases from the MAMAMOO member.