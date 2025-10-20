  • home icon
  "She's so cute": Fans react as LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eun-chae gushes over collaborating with BTS' j-hope on upcoming song

“She's so cute”: Fans react as LE SSERAFIM’s Hong Eun-chae gushes over collaborating with BTS’ j-hope on upcoming song

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 20, 2025 08:21 GMT
LE SSERAFIM
LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eun-chae and BTS' j-hope (Image via Instagram/@hhh.e_c.v, @uarmyhope

On Monday, October 20, LE SSERAFIM released a teaser video titled, KICK, for their upcoming track, Spaghetti, which is expected to feature BTS's j-hope. The song is expected to be released on October 24, and other details of the track are yet to be revealed. However, many fans and netizens have been thrilled about the collaboration, especially given that this is j-hope's first collaboration with a K-pop girl group.

Amidst the excitement for the upcoming collaboration between LE SSERAFIM and j-hope, the K-pop girl group member, Hong Eun-chae, took to her Weverse account and expressed her thrill about the same. She thanked j-hope for collaborating with the group and also stated that both she and the fans are looking forward to the track. Here's what she stated:

“J-hope sunbaenim, thank you so much. FEARNOT look forward to it. Actually, I was looking forward to today's teaser the most.”
When Hong Eun-chae's post landed on the internet, they couldn't help but find her adorable. Fans were thrilled about the labelmates' collaboration, and they were also happy to see the LE SSERAFIM members' excitement for the same. Here are a few fan reactions to Hong Eun-chae's heartfelt message towards BTS' j-hope:

"She's so cute stop" said a fan
More fans and netizens shared their reactions to LE SSERAFIM's Hong Eun-chae's Weverse message about the group's collaboration with BTS' j-hope.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

All you need to know about LE SSERAFIM and their recent activities

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean K-pop girl group that debuted under Source Music, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, in 2022, with their first EP, Fearless. The members of the group are Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae. They followed up with their second EP, Antifragile, in October of the same year.

Soon, the group garnered much fame and popularity for their unique yet addictive tracks. Their EP, Antifragile, made LE SSERAFIM the fastest K-pop girl group to debut on the Billboard 200 charts. In January 2023, the group made their Japanese debut with the release of the first single, Fearless, which featured their first Japanese track, Choice.

In April, they rolled out their first studio album, Unforgiven, and subsequently embarked on their first tour, Flame Rises Tour, in August. They also released their second Japanese single, Jewelry, in July 2023. In October, their first English-language single, Perfect Night, was released as a promotional track for the video game Overwatch 2.

Around January 2024, they released their third EP, Easy, and also made their debut Coachella performance in April, alongside Nile Rodgers. In August, they put forth their fourth EP, Crazy. They also bagged their first-ever MTV Video Music Awards for winning the PUSH Performance of the Year Award for their third EP, Easy.

Most recently, in March 2025, they released their fifth EP, Hot, and they also embarked on their first world tour Easy Crazy Hot Tour, which kicked off in April 2025. They also released their fourth Japanese single, Different, in June. The group will be releasing their upcoming track in collaboration with BTS' j-hope on October 24.

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
