“She's just so perfect for it”: Netizens react as Han So-hee’s agency confirms talks to join ‘Solo Leveling’ live-action along with Byeon Woo-seok 

On Saturday, August 30, the South Korean media outlet, Star News, reported that Han So-hee is expected to join Solo Leveling's live-action cast as the character, Cha Hae-in, along with Byeon Woo-seok, who will play the role of Sung Jin-woo. The report revealed that the South Korean actress's agency stated that she is under consideration for the role in the upcoming Netflix adaptation.According to the news outlet, here is what the agency, 9ato Entertainment, stated:“‘Solo Leveling’ is one of the projects that [Han So-hee] is currently in talks for.”When the news landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were thrilled about the same. Given the actress's portfolio, which includes various projects such as My Name, Gyeongseong Creature, Nevertheless, and more, netizens were excited to see what the actress would have in store for them with her potentially new role.Additionally, with the solid fanbase that the manga and anime series already hold in the industry, many felt that the actress would be a perfect fit for the role, especially with her possible co-star, Byeon Woo-seok. Here are a few fan reactions regarding this.&quot;The way she's just so perfect for it,&quot; a fan said.l☆rà⁷ * @7withluvLINK@PopBase The way she's just so perfect for itMany netizens were happy with the potential casting choice, with fan commenting that the casting director deserved a raise.ś @4hansoheeLINKthem in one frame like no one is survivingMTV UK @MTVUKLINKOh this is going to be an ICONIC live actiondeb @deboRAWRSLINKHUL... Give the casting director a raise! #SoloLeveling #ByeonWooSeok #HanSohee⋆｡‧˚ʚɞ˚‧｡⋆ @4evaSoheeLINKCha Hae-in is really her!! No doubt for the action queen of South Korea! #HanSoheeOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the stars set to plausibly feature in Solo Leveling's live action version.sush @byseoksideLINKSohee is literally perfect for this role. can't wait for the LAnemo⁷ ʳᵖʷᵖ🔍⍤⃝🔎 @grimjo0nLINKHER AND BYEON WOOSEOK, THATS CRAZY?!??⋆☀︎. @sunwithsoulLINKomgg ??? i always thought so hee fits cha haein's role the best this is insaneesana @sonobakeryLINKcasting for solo leveling has been perfection so far i really need to know who my red haired bombshell going to be nowAll you need to know about Solo Leveling and its upcoming Netflix live-action adaptationSolo Leveling is a South Korean fantasy webtoon created by Chugong. It was serialized into a digital comic through Kakao's Kakaopage, and it rolled out 14 books between the years 2016 and 2021. Following the commercial success of the manga series, it was adapted into an anime series from January to March 2024.Season 2 of the same, under the title Arise from the Shadow, was rolled out between January to March 2025. Now, a Korean drama adaptation is also in the works, with the possible leads as Byeon Woo-seok and Han So-hee. Additionally, a spin-off webtoon of the book called Solo Leveling: Ragnarok premiered in July 2024.Besides, a video game called Solo Leveling: Arise was also put forth by Netmarble. The story of the book and its various adaptations revolves around the world of hunters with supernatural abilities, who battle monsters and protect the human race. Among these hunters, the weakest link, Sung Jin-woo, gains a unique ability after surviving a dungeon that nearly wipes out his entire community.Following this, his powers keep evolving through a mysterious 'System', and the plot unfolds as the viewers and Sung Jin-woo discover the truth about his destiny. The story leads him to become the only monarch who fought against other monarchs to protect humans from others' yearning for humanity's destruction.On the other hand, the confirmation of Han So-hee's role in the live-action of the manga-anime is yet to be revealed.