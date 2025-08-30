  • home icon
  • “She's just so perfect for it”: Netizens react as Han So-hee’s agency confirms talks to join ‘Solo Leveling’ live-action along with Byeon Woo-seok 

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 30, 2025 17:44 GMT
Han So-hee and Byeon Woo-seok (Image via Instagram/@xeesoxee, @byeonwooseok)
On Saturday, August 30, the South Korean media outlet, Star News, reported that Han So-hee is expected to join Solo Leveling's live-action cast as the character, Cha Hae-in, along with Byeon Woo-seok, who will play the role of Sung Jin-woo. The report revealed that the South Korean actress's agency stated that she is under consideration for the role in the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

According to the news outlet, here is what the agency, 9ato Entertainment, stated:

“‘Solo Leveling’ is one of the projects that [Han So-hee] is currently in talks for.”

When the news landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were thrilled about the same. Given the actress's portfolio, which includes various projects such as My Name, Gyeongseong Creature, Nevertheless, and more, netizens were excited to see what the actress would have in store for them with her potentially new role.

Additionally, with the solid fanbase that the manga and anime series already hold in the industry, many felt that the actress would be a perfect fit for the role, especially with her possible co-star, Byeon Woo-seok. Here are a few fan reactions regarding this.

"The way she's just so perfect for it," a fan said.
Many netizens were happy with the potential casting choice, with fan commenting that the casting director deserved a raise.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the stars set to plausibly feature in Solo Leveling's live action version.

All you need to know about Solo Leveling and its upcoming Netflix live-action adaptation

Solo Leveling is a South Korean fantasy webtoon created by Chugong. It was serialized into a digital comic through Kakao's Kakaopage, and it rolled out 14 books between the years 2016 and 2021. Following the commercial success of the manga series, it was adapted into an anime series from January to March 2024.

Season 2 of the same, under the title Arise from the Shadow, was rolled out between January to March 2025. Now, a Korean drama adaptation is also in the works, with the possible leads as Byeon Woo-seok and Han So-hee. Additionally, a spin-off webtoon of the book called Solo Leveling: Ragnarok premiered in July 2024.

Besides, a video game called Solo Leveling: Arise was also put forth by Netmarble. The story of the book and its various adaptations revolves around the world of hunters with supernatural abilities, who battle monsters and protect the human race. Among these hunters, the weakest link, Sung Jin-woo, gains a unique ability after surviving a dungeon that nearly wipes out his entire community.

Following this, his powers keep evolving through a mysterious 'System', and the plot unfolds as the viewers and Sung Jin-woo discover the truth about his destiny. The story leads him to become the only monarch who fought against other monarchs to protect humans from others' yearning for humanity's destruction.

On the other hand, the confirmation of Han So-hee's role in the live-action of the manga-anime is yet to be revealed.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
