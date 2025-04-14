"Shes so iconic" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie's Coachella performance tops Weibo's trending list with over 1.2 million posts

On April 13, 2025, an X account @TheePopCore reported that BLACKPINK's Jennie took the top spot on Weibo's trending list with 1.2 million posts following her performance at Coachella.

Ad

For the unversed, Weibo is a microblogging and China's leading social media platform. It's popular among celebrities, media, and government officials for sharing news and engaging with users on various topics.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The BLACKPINK member also dominated Coachella trends on X by ranking No.1 Worldwide with over 1.2 million posts under #JENNIE, followed by #JENCHELLA at No.2 with over a million posts, as reported by an X account @WORLDMUSICAWARDS.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement over the news. One fan remarked that the singer is "so iconic."

"Shes so iconic," one fan commented on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans also filled X timelines with praise for the Love Hangover singer's performance, where one remarked that she "owned the entire crowd" while another stated that she made Coachella "sing."

"China really love Jennie sm," commented another fan.

"Jennie did exactly what I expected her to do. Which was dominate. And now that she has a taste of being solo at Coachella and still take over she gonna go even harder next week. Told everybody we would crown her Sunday. She gave us everything. Her vocals crazy tho fr fr," reacted another fan.

Ad

"If I ever go to Coachella, THIS is the energy I’m chasing.Jennie didn’t just show up—she owned the entire crowd. No gimmicks. No excessive costume swaps. Just pure vocals, stage presence, and VIBE.She made Coachella sing. She made it jump. She made it hers," remarked another fan.

More reactions flowed on X; one fan stated that she was "insane," while another said her performance is a "testament to her growth."

Ad

"She was so so so good omg i had literal goosebumps. the live vocals, the dance, the visuals, the rap and the outfit and her omg evrything ate!! it was perfect. i am so proud of her she was insane," wrote another fan.

"GIRL SLAYED!! My second fav performance of coachella 2025. The energy was there, she was singing live even if you could hear the backtrack sometimes. Dancing, singing, hyping the crowd, everything was there !!" exclaimed another fan.

Ad

"Jennie’s Coachella performance was a testament to her growth as a solo artist. She delivered a powerful, live-vocal-driven set that captivated the audience and showcased her versatility," added another fan.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie's Coachella performance

Expand Tweet

Ad

The singer made her third appearance at Coachella on April 13, 2025, and it was her solo debut performance at the festival. She had previously performed at the festival with her bandmates as a group in 2019 and 2023.

She took the stage at the Outdoor Theatre two days after her bandmate Lisa's solo performance at the Sahara Stage. Her 50-minute set featured 13 tracks from her latest album, Ruby, which differed from her solo concerts, The Ruby Experience, held last month.

Ad

The BLACKPINK member opened her performance with Filter dressed in a Western-inspired look. She went on to perform tracks like Mantra, Handlebars, Start a War, Zen, ExtraL and F.T.S.

The set also featured a surprise performance with Kali Uchis on their collaborative track, Damn Right. Childish Gambino was also featured on the track but was not present. She expressed gratitude towards the audience and said,

"I did not expect to see so many people out there. Thank you for coming to my set, I love you Coachella." as reported by The Korean Herald.

Ad

She wrapped up her performance set with Starlight and thanked her dancers, fans, band, and crew.

BLACKPINK's Jennie is set to perform again at Coachella on April 20, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More