  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Sing Again 4: Full contestant lineup, judges, air date, & everything you need to know

Sing Again 4: Full contestant lineup, judges, air date, & everything you need to know

By Adrija Chakraborty
Published Oct 02, 2025 14:47 GMT
Judges poster of Sing Again 4 (Image via Instagram/@jtbc.insta)
Judges poster of Sing Again 4 (Image via Instagram/@jtbc.insta)

JTBC's survival audition program Sing Again returns with its season 4, officially titled Sing Again 4: Unknown Singer Battle. The new season is set to premiere on October 14, 2025, at 10:30 pm KST.

Ad

On October 1, Sing Again 4 unveiled the 81 contestants who advanced through intense rounds to secure their spots in the final lineup. These contestants are ranging from seasoned soloists and band members to fresh faces making their survival show debut.

Many have appeared on past audition programs, while others bring unique stories and experiences, creating a diverse and competitive lineup. The judging panel blends veteran and contemporary voices. With seven returning and one new judges, round out a mix of industry seniors and musical experts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Sing Again 4 reveals full contestant lineup and star-studded judges panel, Lee Seung-gi returns as MC

A total of 81 contestants have been confirmed for Sing Again 4. They are introduced along with their identifying numbers, photos, and one-line self-introductions that hinted at their stories and motivations.

The participants include seasoned performers, members of bands, and soloists who have appeared in past audition programs. It includes fresh faces stepping onto the survival stage for the first time as well as. Below is the complete contestant lineup:

Ad
Ad
  1. Yoong-jin (Soloist, member of Casker)
  2. Ta-Copy (Soloist)
  3. Heo Seong-hyun
  4. Jeon Youna (Soloist)
  5. Chanju (Soloist, Former Undercover contestant)
  6. Kim June-sun (Soloist)
  7. Lee Hee-moon
  8. Huh Gak
  9. Seo Dong-hyeon
  10. Seo-yoon
  11. Zuu (Member of SECRET NUMBER)
  12. Lim Jung-hee
  13. Lee Hyun-woo
  14. Cheon Ji-won (Soloist, former Hidden Singer 7 and Undercover contestant)
  15. Lee Soo-young
  16. Kim Young-hee
  17. Kim Bo-kyung
  18. Kyuri (Also known as Kim Kyuri. Soloist, former 33rd Yoo Jae Ha Music Contest and Girls On Fire contestant)
  19. Seo-yeon
  20. Kim Mi-jeong
  21. David Oh (Soloist, former Star Audition, SuperBand 2, and Kookmin Singer contestant)
  22. Seo-yul
  23. Kim Min-seok
  24. Choi Joon-seo
  25. Kim Yoon-hee (Soloist, former Fantastic Duo, K-pop Star 6: The Last Chance, and Kookmin Singer contestant)
  26. Kang Hye-rin
  27. Yoo Hyun-jin
  28. Choi Jung-chul (Soloist, former I Can See Your Voice 8 and Voice King contestant)
  29. Yim Sang-a
  30. Darin (Soloist, former Sing Again contestant)
  31. Lee Seung-hee
  32. Yoon Ji-young
  33. Lee Ji-min (Soloist, former Undercover contestant. Older sister of Sohee)
  34. Kim Feelsun
  35. Shin Seung-hun
  36. Jang Hye-jin
  37. Seo Kyung-seok
  38. MIIII (Soloist)
  39. Lee Ji-young
  40. Choi Jin-hee
  41. Yun Yeogyu (Member of Yun Yeogyu Band QPIT)
  42. Park Sang-min
  43. Park Ki-young
  44. Kim Hyun-chul
  45. Park Soo-jin
  46. Jo Sung-mo
  47. Kim Sangwoo (Soloist, member of Shinchon Blues)
  48. Lee Ji-hoon
  49. Kim Tae-hoon (Soloist)
  50. Jadu (Soloist, member of The Jadu)
  51. Thomas Cook (Soloist)
  52. Kang Seung-sik (Member of VICTON)
  53. Jang Haeun (Member of poco a poco. Former SuperBand 2 contestant)
  54. Lee Jiham (Member of A.C.E and D&J. Former MIXNINE and Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor contestant)
  55. Lee Young-hoon
  56. Park Jang-hyun (Soloist, former member of VROMANCE and KKD. Former Superstar K3 and Kookmin Singer contestant)
  57. Park Hye-kyung
  58. Lim Tae-kyung
  59. Kim Kyung-ho
  60. Park Ki-young
  61. Vincent (Member of Crackshot. Former member of CraXilver, winner of SuperBand 2)
  62. Choi Jung-in
  63. Kriesha Chu (Soloist, former K-pop Star 6: The Last Chance contestant)
  64. Lee Jung-hyun
  65. Lee Min-hyuk
  66. Lee Soo-young
  67. Lee Seok-hoon
  68. Baek Ji-young
  69. Noh Seungho (Member of Nemesis)
  70. Nine9 (Member of Dear Cloud)
  71. Park Mi-kyung
  72. Lim Chang-jung
  73. Park Wan-kyu
  74. Kim Bum-soo
  75. Kim Jong-kook
  76. Kim Tae-woo
  77. Kim Hyun-jung
  78. Park Jung-eun
  79. Baek Chung-kang
  80. Yechan (Also known as Kim Ye Chan. Soloist, former member of Awe5ome Baby and PinkFantasy. Winner of Undercover. Former Superstar K6 and Sing Again 3 contestant)
  81. Yang Zi (Soloist, former I Can See Your Voice 8 and Sing Again 2 contestant)
Ad
Ad

Returning as MC is Lee Seung Gi, who has hosted the series since its early seasons. The judging panel features a mix of established names from the Korean music industry. Seven of the judges return from the previous season, while Taeyeon joins the lineup, replacing Sunmi. Here is the entire panel of judges bellow,

  • Yim Jae-beom
  • Yoon Jong-shin
  • Baek Ji-young
  • Kim Eana
  • Kyuhyun
  • Taeyeon
  • Lee Hae-ri
  • Code Kunst

Sing Again is JTBC’s popular survival audition program that offers overlooked, forgotten, or lesser-known singers another chance to perform on a big stage. Since its season 1, the show has brought recognition to artists who had either lost opportunities or had not yet been discovered.

Ad

It created the phenomenon known as the “revolt of the unknowns.” With every season producing notable talents, the format has built a strong reputation for uncovering hidden gems across diverse musical backgrounds.

The show has consistently introduced new stars to the music industry. Season 1 produced Lee Seung-yoon, Jung Hong Il, and Lee Mu-jin. Season 2 spotlighted Kim Ki-tae, Kim So-yeon, and Yun Seong. Season 3 saw the rise of Isaac Hong, So Soo Bin, and EJel.

The Sing Again 4 production team commented that the season would highlight both “Sing Again Kids,” who had cultivated their skills by being inspired by the show. It would also have “genuine unknown” singers who had never had media exposure. They emphasized that audiences can expect heartfelt performances from all 81 contestants.

About the author
Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty

Adrija Chakraborty is a writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English literature, which provided her with a strong foundation in research, analysis, and writing. Currently, she covers all things K-drama trends. In school, Adrija served as an editor for her school magazine and has published many stories that received delightful responses.

Adrija's passion for pop culture, especially K-pop and K-dramas, developed during her university years. Writing blog posts and articles on these topics, which received positive feedback, helped her build a portfolio and opened doors to opportunities in the pop culture writing industry. This also allowed her to combine her academic background with her love for K-pop and K-dramas.

Accuracy is key for Adrija, and she maintains this by thoroughly researching and cross-verifying information from multiple credible sources. 

Adrija loves BTS, whom she admires not only for their music but also for their resilience, passion, and dedication. 
In her free time, Adrija enjoys watching K-dramas, reading books in different languages on various topics, singing, painting, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adrija Chakraborty
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications