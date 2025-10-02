Sing Again 4: Full contestant lineup, judges, air date, & everything you need to know

JTBC's survival audition program Sing Again returns with its season 4, officially titled Sing Again 4: Unknown Singer Battle. The new season is set to premiere on October 14, 2025, at 10:30 pm KST.On October 1, Sing Again 4 unveiled the 81 contestants who advanced through intense rounds to secure their spots in the final lineup. These contestants are ranging from seasoned soloists and band members to fresh faces making their survival show debut.Many have appeared on past audition programs, while others bring unique stories and experiences, creating a diverse and competitive lineup. The judging panel blends veteran and contemporary voices. With seven returning and one new judges, round out a mix of industry seniors and musical experts.

A total of 81 contestants have been confirmed for Sing Again 4. They are introduced along with their identifying numbers, photos, and one-line self-introductions that hinted at their stories and motivations.The participants include seasoned performers, members of bands, and soloists who have appeared in past audition programs. It includes fresh faces stepping onto the survival stage for the first time as well as. Below is the complete contestant lineup:

Ta-Copy (Soloist)Heo Seong-hyunJeon Youna (Soloist)Chanju (Soloist, Former Undercover contestant)Kim June-sun (Soloist)Lee Hee-moonHuh GakSeo Dong-hyeonSeo-yoonZuu (Member of SECRET NUMBER)Lim Jung-heeLee Hyun-wooCheon Ji-won (Soloist, former Hidden Singer 7 and Undercover contestant)Lee Soo-youngKim Young-heeKim Bo-kyungKyuri (Also known as Kim Kyuri. Soloist, former 33rd Yoo Jae Ha Music Contest and Girls On Fire contestant)Seo-yeonKim Mi-jeongDavid Oh (Soloist, former Star Audition, SuperBand 2, and Kookmin Singer contestant)Seo-yulKim Min-seokChoi Joon-seoKim Yoon-hee (Soloist, former Fantastic Duo, K-pop Star 6: The Last Chance, and Kookmin Singer contestant)Kang Hye-rinYoo Hyun-jinChoi Jung-chul (Soloist, former I Can See Your Voice 8 and Voice King contestant)Yim Sang-aDarin (Soloist, former Sing Again contestant)Lee Seung-heeYoon Ji-youngLee Ji-min (Soloist, former Undercover contestant. Older sister of Sohee)Kim FeelsunShin Seung-hunJang Hye-jinSeo Kyung-seokMIIII (Soloist)Lee Ji-youngChoi Jin-heeYun Yeogyu (Member of Yun Yeogyu Band QPIT)Park Sang-minPark Ki-youngKim Hyun-chulPark Soo-jinJo Sung-moKim Sangwoo (Soloist, member of Shinchon Blues)Lee Ji-hoonKim Tae-hoon (Soloist)Jadu (Soloist, member of The Jadu)Thomas Cook (Soloist)Kang Seung-sik (Member of VICTON)Jang Haeun (Member of poco a poco. Former SuperBand 2 contestant)Lee Jiham (Member of A.C.E and D&amp;J. Former MIXNINE and Build Up: Vocal Boy Group Survivor contestant)Lee Young-hoonPark Jang-hyun (Soloist, former member of VROMANCE and KKD. Former Superstar K3 and Kookmin Singer contestant)Park Hye-kyungLim Tae-kyungKim Kyung-hoPark Ki-youngVincent (Member of Crackshot. Former member of CraXilver, winner of SuperBand 2)Choi Jung-inKriesha Chu (Soloist, former K-pop Star 6: The Last Chance contestant)Lee Jung-hyunLee Min-hyukLee Soo-youngLee Seok-hoonBaek Ji-youngNoh Seungho (Member of Nemesis)Nine9 (Member of Dear Cloud)Park Mi-kyungLim Chang-jungPark Wan-kyuKim Bum-sooKim Jong-kookKim Tae-wooKim Hyun-jungPark Jung-eunBaek Chung-kangYechan (Also known as Kim Ye Chan. Soloist, former member of Awe5ome Baby and PinkFantasy. Winner of Undercover. Former Superstar K6 and Sing Again 3 contestant)Yang Zi (Soloist, former I Can See Your Voice 8 and Sing Again 2 contestant)Returning as MC is Lee Seung Gi, who has hosted the series since its early seasons. The judging panel features a mix of established names from the Korean music industry. Seven of the judges return from the previous season, while Taeyeon joins the lineup, replacing Sunmi. Here is the entire panel of judges bellow,Yim Jae-beomYoon Jong-shinBaek Ji-youngKim EanaKyuhyunTaeyeonLee Hae-riCode KunstSing Again is JTBC’s popular survival audition program that offers overlooked, forgotten, or lesser-known singers another chance to perform on a big stage. Since its season 1, the show has brought recognition to artists who had either lost opportunities or had not yet been discovered.It created the phenomenon known as the “revolt of the unknowns.” With every season producing notable talents, the format has built a strong reputation for uncovering hidden gems across diverse musical backgrounds.The show has consistently introduced new stars to the music industry. Season 1 produced Lee Seung-yoon, Jung Hong Il, and Lee Mu-jin. Season 2 spotlighted Kim Ki-tae, Kim So-yeon, and Yun Seong. Season 3 saw the rise of Isaac Hong, So Soo Bin, and EJel.The Sing Again 4 production team commented that the season would highlight both “Sing Again Kids,” who had cultivated their skills by being inspired by the show. It would also have “genuine unknown” singers who had never had media exposure. They emphasized that audiences can expect heartfelt performances from all 81 contestants.