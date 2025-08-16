“So biased toward men”: Final Draft draws viewer backlash over alleged gender focused survival challenges

Netflix dropped Final Draft on August 12, 2025, introducing Japan’s first physical survival competition. Twenty-five retired athletes were in the race for ¥30 million to restart their careers. They included Olympic medalists, former league players, and seasoned sports pros.
The contest spans seven colour-marked rounds. Stage 2, the Pink Stage (to test Perseverance), put contestants through an intense sit-up marathon. Former women’s baseball player Yu Kato and ex-tennis pro Sari Baba were eliminated here.
Stage 3, the Blue Stage (Judgement), centred on a tough monkey-bar run. Olympic wrestling gold medallist Eri Tosaka, Former Trampoline athlete Kaho Mita, and former member of the Japan National Ultimate Frisbee team Tomoe Tamura exited after this challenge. The competition continued as the remaining players chased the prize and a new start.
Now, online discussions have raised points about the show’s alleged imbalance, with some noting more male contenders making it through the early rounds.
Watching Final Draft on Netflix and these challenges are so biased toward men smh," an X user commented.
Fans are disappointed to see the female contestants eliminated so early, with many saying the challenges weren’t designed for fair competition between men and women.
What were the stages in Final Draft, and who won the title?
Final Draft played out over seven colour-themed rounds, each built to test a different skill. Stage 1 was the Yellow Stage to test endurance. It opened with a snow-covered mountain climb to 1,500 metres.
Stage 2, the Pink Stage, switched to a sit-up marathon on an inclined slide. In it, athletes were challenged to test perseverance. Stage 3, the Blue Stage (Judgement), featured a monkey-bar run. Contestants formed five-member groups, only to discover the teams would face each other directly.
The round ended with a speed-based captain selection and an additional team face-off. Stage 4, the Orange Stage (Unity), tasked teams with stacking 45-pound sandbags into towers and climbing to the highest platform.
Stage 5, the Gray Stage (Redemption), brought back eliminated members for a tug-of-war challenge, giving one competitor a way back into the game. Stage 6, the Purple Stage (Ability to Push Through), combined two events. The first is touch boxing and the second is chase tag, both against mystery opponents.
A bonus “Megaball Sumo” match followed, where a giant ball replaced traditional grappling. The final, the Red Stage (Strength and Spirit), closed with the “Final Crawl,” where players moved across scattered holds to hit a goal button.
Each score pushed the goal a metre farther, with two points needed to win the title. Yoshio Itoi secured the Final Draft title and a payout of ¥30 million, around $204,736. Itoi added a second to win against former boxing champion Hozumi Hasegawa and ex-baseball player Yuya Shozui.
He confirmed the entire sum will go toward programs supporting wheelchair athletes, a decision inspired by a young player he met at a wheelchair softball game. His win now marks his first major achievement after stepping away from professional baseball.
