“So biased toward men”: Final Draft draws viewer backlash over alleged gender focused survival challenges

Netflix dropped Final Draft on August 12, 2025, introducing Japan’s first physical survival competition. Twenty-five retired athletes were in the race for ¥30 million to restart their careers. They included Olympic medalists, former league players, and seasoned sports pros.

Ad

The contest spans seven colour-marked rounds. Stage 2, the Pink Stage (to test Perseverance), put contestants through an intense sit-up marathon. Former women’s baseball player Yu Kato and ex-tennis pro Sari Baba were eliminated here.

Stage 3, the Blue Stage (Judgement), centred on a tough monkey-bar run. Olympic wrestling gold medallist Eri Tosaka, Former Trampoline athlete Kaho Mita, and former member of the Japan National Ultimate Frisbee team Tomoe Tamura exited after this challenge. The competition continued as the remaining players chased the prize and a new start.

Ad

Trending

Now, online discussions have raised points about the show’s alleged imbalance, with some noting more male contenders making it through the early rounds.

Watching Final Draft on Netflix and these challenges are so biased toward men smh," an X user commented.

Best in the World @mikeyvick_ Watching Final Draft on Netflix and these challenges are so biased toward men smh

Ad

Fans are disappointed to see the female contestants eliminated so early, with many saying the challenges weren’t designed for fair competition between men and women.

Eli ☆ @Eliizabethleong Just watched Final Draft on Netflix and it’s so sad to see the girls go so early the challenges were def not female friendly & they lacked the height. Most of them had the same archetype of body type. And sadly there’s no equal representation in this show or even physical 100.

Ad

Noxa @5Noxa Episode 3 of Final Draft felt crueler to the women than Physical 100. It’s really fun watching them compete against the men but there’s not many of these physical games where they can compete fairly.

Ad

kit @kitcalss right? in that ep it was pretty much stacked against them from the start with no opportunity for redemption later in the round or anything. it kinda hurt, especially as the final female competitor was so close 🙁

Ad

More similar comments that echo the same sentiment.

A fan remarked (Image via Instagram/@eri_tosaka)

A viewer noted (Image via Reddit/@7thfem)

Another person added (Image via Reddit/@Leximancer)

What were the stages in Final Draft, and who won the title?

Ad

Final Draft played out over seven colour-themed rounds, each built to test a different skill. Stage 1 was the Yellow Stage to test endurance. It opened with a snow-covered mountain climb to 1,500 metres.

Stage 2, the Pink Stage, switched to a sit-up marathon on an inclined slide. In it, athletes were challenged to test perseverance. Stage 3, the Blue Stage (Judgement), featured a monkey-bar run. Contestants formed five-member groups, only to discover the teams would face each other directly.

Ad

The round ended with a speed-based captain selection and an additional team face-off. Stage 4, the Orange Stage (Unity), tasked teams with stacking 45-pound sandbags into towers and climbing to the highest platform.

Stage 5, the Gray Stage (Redemption), brought back eliminated members for a tug-of-war challenge, giving one competitor a way back into the game. Stage 6, the Purple Stage (Ability to Push Through), combined two events. The first is touch boxing and the second is chase tag, both against mystery opponents.

Ad

A bonus “Megaball Sumo” match followed, where a giant ball replaced traditional grappling. The final, the Red Stage (Strength and Spirit), closed with the “Final Crawl,” where players moved across scattered holds to hit a goal button.

Each score pushed the goal a metre farther, with two points needed to win the title. Yoshio Itoi secured the Final Draft title and a payout of ¥30 million, around $204,736. Itoi added a second to win against former boxing champion Hozumi Hasegawa and ex-baseball player Yuya Shozui.

Ad

He confirmed the entire sum will go toward programs supporting wheelchair athletes, a decision inspired by a young player he met at a wheelchair softball game. His win now marks his first major achievement after stepping away from professional baseball.

Watch Final Draft exclusively on Netflix, all 8 episodes now streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More