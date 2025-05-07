“So proud of you Captain Kim Taehyung”— Fans react as BTS’ V is seen with Special Warrior badge in viral restaurant visit photos

On Wednesday, May 7, the owner of the Samgyeopsal restaurant in Chuncheon called Midon posted a picture with BTS' Taehyung. The post was to thank the idol for his visit to the restaurant, and the owner also commented that Taehyung was kind and handsome. As fans and netizens began to swoon over the latest update on the BTS singer, they noticed something else in the picture that was posted.

In the selfie that the restaurant's owner posted with the idol, Taehyung was seen with a 'Special Warrior' badge on his military uniform. Additionally, the idol also had two badges on his uniform. While the top one read that he was the platoon leader, the bottom batch read that he's part of ROKA, which is the Republic of Korea Army's Special Warfare Command.

Therefore, the idol owning a 'Special Warrior' meant that he was the leader of South Korea's most elite soldiers who had undergone tactical and rigorous training. Following this, many fans couldn't help but praise the idol for his various achievements during his time in the military. One fan tweeted,

"I'm so proud of you Captain Kim Taehyung."

Fans continued to praise BTS' V on X.

"A special warrior while being in SDT, Tae hyung is absolutely stronger. Knetz literally praising rn for achieving the special warrior patch," said a fan on X.

"To the handsome and accomplished Tae hyung, I’m endlessly proud of you, my dear," added another fan.

"Never had any doubts that he would reach the top in MS too. It's in his nature to be #1 in everything," commented a netizen.

More fans and netizens expressed their pride over BTS' Taehyung's recent achievement in the military.

"Doesn’t he look amazing… forever setting the standard," stated a fan.

"My baby is a 'LEADER' in military and i am feeling proud..." added an X user.

"Proud would be an understatement ...You're so cool KIM TAEHYUNG," said a netizen.

"WE ARE PROUD OF YOU TAE-HYUNG for so many reasons! Music or military, you’re giving us your best! BORAHAE V," commented another X user.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's solo activities

BTS's V, or Kim Tae-hyung made his official solo debut in September 2023 with the release of his first studio album, Layover. The album was dedicated to the relationship he shared with his pet dog, Yeontan. The title track of the album is Slow Dancing.

Around December 2023, the idol enlisted in the military, and he is currently serving sergeant within the Special Duty Team (SDT) of the Army Capital Defense Command. In March 2024, the idol released a single called FRI(END)S, which was recorded before his enlistment.

Around July 2024, he released a photobook called Type 1, which showcased photos of the idol in his moments of relaxation. Additionally, he also put forth a vinyl version of his solo album, Layover, in October 2024. In December of the same year, he released two winter tracks, one of which was Winter Ahead, a collaborative track with Park Hyo-shin.

Taehyung also posthumously collaborated with the late American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, for the release of the track White Christmas.

In other news, the idol is expected to be discharged from the military in June 2025.

