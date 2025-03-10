“Something is definitely cooking”— Fans speculate as BTS' Jimin's "Who" appears in a Spotify playlist linked to the Minecraft movie soundtrack

On March 10, 2025, BTS fans noticed Jimin’s song Who appeared in a Spotify playlist titled "Minecraft Movie Soundtrack (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Radio)." This playlist has sparked speculation about whether the track will be included in the upcoming Minecraft movie, which will be released on April 4, 2025.

Many fans have shared their excitement, highlighting how this could be another achievement for the BTS star, especially since he is currently serving in the military. However, there has been no official confirmation from the movie’s producers or Jimin’s representatives.

Despite the lack of confirmation, fans quickly took to social media to share their excitement, hoping that Who would be included in the film’s official soundtrack. An X user wrote,

"Warner bros again... Hmmm... Something is definitely cooking between Jimin and them...”

Others, too, joined in to express their excitement and hope for the speculations to come true—

"The Minecraft movie, based on the globally popular game, has been highly anticipated. The idea of Jimin’s song WHO being linked to it is unexpected...," an X user wrote.

"When a song is a hit everyone wants it on their soundtrack playlists," a fan commented.

"Everywhere !!! "WHO" is a Global Hit," another netizen added.

"Pllsss make it happen," a user mentioned.

Fans also noted that this could be another song by the singer to appear in a Hollywood project. For those unaware, his song with bandmate V, Friends, was featured in Marvel's Eternal.

"Another jimin X Hollywood production moment," a netizen remarked.

"jm & wb. it's really interesting to see what is yet to come," a fan wrote.

"OH? Another Jimin song in a movie?," an X user added.

More about the upcoming Minecraft movie as BTS' Jimin's track is rumored to be a part of its soundtrack

The Minecraft movie, directed by Jared Hess, is based on the popular video game developed by Mojang Studios. It follows a group of people who are sent into the Minecraft universe. There, they must solve various challenges with the help of expert crafter Steve, portrayed by Jack Black. The cast also features Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, and Jennifer Coolidge.

The movie’s Spotify playlist currently includes 24 tracks. It showcases songs by renowned artists such as The Beatles, Dua Lipa, SZA, Coldplay, and Ayra Starr. Notably, Who is the only track included from a K-pop artist.

Here is the complete list of songs featured in the Spotify playlist titled “Minecraft Movie Soundtrack (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Radio)” as of now:

Magical Mystery Tour (Remastered 2009) – The Beatles Dancing in the Moonlight – Toploader Back On 74 – Jungle ...Baby One More Time (from Kung Fu Panda 4) – Tenacious D iAAM – Coldplay Training Season – Dua Lipa The Beginning – Magdalena Bay The End – Justice, Thundercat HandClap – Fitz and The Tantrums Twist and Shout (Remastered 2009) – The Beatles Kill Bill – SZA Whatever – Kygo & Ava Max Out of My League – Fitz and The Tantrums Fool – Fitz and The Tantrums Who – BTS’ Jimin Midwest Indigo – Twenty One Pilots Come Together (Remastered 2009) – The Beatles GOOD FEELINGS – Coldplay, Ayra Starr Neverender – Justice, Tame Impala Good To Be Alive – Meghan Trainor I'm A Believer (Soundtrack Version from Shrek) – Smash Mouth Just a Cloud Away – Pharrell Williams Funkytown (Single Version) – Lipps Inc. This Moment – Mimi Webb

While the playlist is labeled as a soundtrack-related playlist for The Minecraft Movie, no official confirmation has been provided regarding the final selection of tracks for the film's official soundtrack.

Jimin originally released Who on July 19, 2024, as the lead single from his second solo album, Muse. The song quickly achieved commercial success, topping the Billboard Global 200 and becoming one of Jimin’s longest-charting singles.

The Grammy-nominated singer is completing the final phase of his military service, with just a few months remaining until his discharge. He is set to return to the spotlight in June 2025.

