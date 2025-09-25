"Squid Game all over again" - Alice in Borderland 3 sparks ridicule with Arisu and Usagi's unborn baby player addition & American version release hint

On September 25, 2025, Netflix released all six episodes of Alice in Borderland season 3. The Japanese survival thriller is one of the platform’s biggest global hits. However, its newest season has sparked heavy debate. The biggest controversy comes from the finale, where Arisu and Usagi’s unborn baby is counted as a “player” in the deadly games.The twist immediately drew comparisons to Squid Game season 3, where a newborn child was also declared the surprise winner. Netizens felt the parallel was too obvious to ignore. In Squid Game, a mother sacrificed herself during the final rounds. Her baby ended up being the last surviving contestant.Alice in Borderland follows almost the same route, with Usagi’s pregnancy suddenly written into the storyline and her child treated as an additional participant.At the same time, the ending of Alice in Borderland left viewers puzzled with another major twist. After Arisu and Usagi return to reality and prepare for their child’s arrival, the story cuts to global earthquakes and tectonic shifts. The final shot of Alice in Borderland takes place in California, where a diner waitress named “Alice” is revealed.Many took this as Netflix teasing an American spinoff of the franchise. This was something Squid Game also hinted at with its U.S. recruitment scene.For fans, the parallels between the two juggernauts were impossible to miss. An X user, @sarada_holic, wrote:&quot;squid game all over again..&quot;Sky🥗 | Cw : ALICE IN BORDERLAND 3 @sarada_holicLINKsquid game all over again.. #AliceinBorderland3Many fans posted memes and sarcastic takes. They joked that the writers of the two shows must have sat at the &quot;same table” while planning their scripts. Others said the baby twist cheapened the emotional stakes because audiences were already rooting for Arisu and Usagi to survive without needing an unborn child added as bait.ray @rayainalifLINKDid Squid Game and Alice in Borderland writers sit together while writing the ‘baby will also become a player’ in the games because WTF, it was so stupid both the times #AliceinBorderland #AliceinBorderland3DRAMA QUEEN🍿 @thugglife92LINKDid squid game writers n #aliceinborderland3 writers sat at the same table n wrote their S3 coz why I'm seeing too many similarities!?!?!?!?! The kid as a player n ending with American version hint!?!?!! #AliceinBorderlandDan🥀 @hxkinxdLINKWhy is it giving Squid Game Vibes when the baby is also considered a player? #AliceinBorderland3One user wrote that they were upset seeing the American spinoff. Meanwhile, another said the choice turned a once-thrilling survival drama into Squid Game. The hashtags quickly filled with posts comparing the two finales.vivi @ouiouiviLINK@rayainalif I literally came on here to see if people were gonna talk about this. I lost it when I saw the American version😭✨Joana ✨ Lando WDC🏎️ and TS12 ❤️‍🔥 @LandosmonacowinLINKOf course they want to make and American version 😒 of #AliceinBorderland3em @chiya_taoLINKlowkey I was waiting at the end if there would be a hint of season 4 but I guess we are getting an American spin-off instead 💀 just like squid game #AliceinBorderland3Alice in Borderland season 3 ending explained and what it means for the futureSeason 3 blends the Alice in Borderland: Retry manga with new original arcs. Ryuji kidnaps Usagi. The former is a scientist obsessed with the afterlife, forcing Arisu to re-enter the Borderland to rescue her. Banda, now a Citizen, manipulates events from behind the scenes.Arisu eventually faces the “Man in the Hat.” He is a mysterious gatekeeper who explains that the Joker card isn’t a villain but a symbol. It is a wildcard representing life, death, and the illusion of control.Sohil Sisodiya @sohilverseLINKThe twist with the Joker stage? Unexpected and chilling. This season doesn’t just ask you to survive, it asks why. #AliceinBorderland3Arisu’s final choice is to embrace life, even with pain, rather than surrender to death. He returns with Usagi to reality. There, they look forward to raising their child. However, the season doesn’t end on a hopeful note.Earthquakes rock Japan, with news reports showing simultaneous tremors across the globe. The final camera pan to an American diner strongly hints at the Borderland expanding overseas. This sets up the possibility of an American version of the series.Alice in Borderland Season 3 poster (Image via X/@netflix)As of now, Netflix has not confirmed a season 4, but director Shinsuke Sato has previously expressed interest in adapting Alice in Border Road. It is a spinoff manga set in the same universe.Following the release gaps so far, any continuation of Alice in Borderland may not arrive until 2027.