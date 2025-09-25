  • home icon
  • "Squid Game all over again" - Alice in Borderland 3 sparks ridicule with Arisu and Usagi's unborn baby player addition & American version release hint

"Squid Game all over again" - Alice in Borderland 3 sparks ridicule with Arisu and Usagi's unborn baby player addition & American version release hint

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Sep 25, 2025 17:26 GMT
Alice in Borderland 3 ending sparks viewer disappointment (Images via X/@netflix)
Alice in Borderland 3 ending sparks viewer disappointment (Images via X/@netflix)

On September 25, 2025, Netflix released all six episodes of Alice in Borderland season 3. The Japanese survival thriller is one of the platform’s biggest global hits. However, its newest season has sparked heavy debate. The biggest controversy comes from the finale, where Arisu and Usagi’s unborn baby is counted as a “player” in the deadly games.

The twist immediately drew comparisons to Squid Game season 3, where a newborn child was also declared the surprise winner. Netizens felt the parallel was too obvious to ignore. In Squid Game, a mother sacrificed herself during the final rounds. Her baby ended up being the last surviving contestant.

Alice in Borderland follows almost the same route, with Usagi’s pregnancy suddenly written into the storyline and her child treated as an additional participant.

At the same time, the ending of Alice in Borderland left viewers puzzled with another major twist. After Arisu and Usagi return to reality and prepare for their child’s arrival, the story cuts to global earthquakes and tectonic shifts. The final shot of Alice in Borderland takes place in California, where a diner waitress named “Alice” is revealed.

Many took this as Netflix teasing an American spinoff of the franchise. This was something Squid Game also hinted at with its U.S. recruitment scene.

For fans, the parallels between the two juggernauts were impossible to miss. An X user, @sarada_holic, wrote:

"squid game all over again.."
Many fans posted memes and sarcastic takes. They joked that the writers of the two shows must have sat at the "same table” while planning their scripts. Others said the baby twist cheapened the emotional stakes because audiences were already rooting for Arisu and Usagi to survive without needing an unborn child added as bait.

One user wrote that they were upset seeing the American spinoff. Meanwhile, another said the choice turned a once-thrilling survival drama into Squid Game. The hashtags quickly filled with posts comparing the two finales.

Alice in Borderland season 3 ending explained and what it means for the future

Season 3 blends the Alice in Borderland: Retry manga with new original arcs. Ryuji kidnaps Usagi. The former is a scientist obsessed with the afterlife, forcing Arisu to re-enter the Borderland to rescue her. Banda, now a Citizen, manipulates events from behind the scenes.

Arisu eventually faces the “Man in the Hat.” He is a mysterious gatekeeper who explains that the Joker card isn’t a villain but a symbol. It is a wildcard representing life, death, and the illusion of control.

Arisu’s final choice is to embrace life, even with pain, rather than surrender to death. He returns with Usagi to reality. There, they look forward to raising their child. However, the season doesn’t end on a hopeful note.

Earthquakes rock Japan, with news reports showing simultaneous tremors across the globe. The final camera pan to an American diner strongly hints at the Borderland expanding overseas. This sets up the possibility of an American version of the series.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 poster (Image via X/@netflix)
Alice in Borderland Season 3 poster (Image via X/@netflix)

As of now, Netflix has not confirmed a season 4, but director Shinsuke Sato has previously expressed interest in adapting Alice in Border Road. It is a spinoff manga set in the same universe.

Following the release gaps so far, any continuation of Alice in Borderland may not arrive until 2027.

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Edited by Riya Peter
