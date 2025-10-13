  • home icon
  • “Stay strong soldier”- Fans left reeling as GOT7 members hilariously roast BamBam over his kissing scenes in latest MV, WONDERING 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 13, 2025 07:51 GMT
GOT7
GOT7's BamBam and Nuttanicha D. (Image via Instagram/@bambam1a)

On Friday, October 10, GOT7's BamBam released his first Thai-language album, HOMETOWN, which held the song, WONDERING, as its title track. The romantic song also starred the Thai actress and model, Nuttanicha D., as the female lead of the music video. Following the song's release, many fans and netizens went gaga over the multiple kissing scenes between BamBam and his co-star.

As the buzz around his new album and music video continued to dominate the internet, BamBam made an X post on how he will not be opening GOT7's group chat for at least a year. This already hinted at the ongoing teasing of the idol by GOT7 members for the kissing scenes in the music video. Here's what BamBam wrote:

"Just so you know. I will NOT read a GOT7 Group Chat till next year😌🧘🏻."
Additionally, under BamBam's X post, the members Young Jae and Mark Tuan commented a lipstick stain emoji, to further cement the rumors that GOT7 has been roasting the idol. Fans and netizens found this interaction quite hilarious, and they also expressed that it reminded them of old GOT7 days when the members used to constantly bicker around each other.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"stay strong soldier 😂" said a fan
More fans and netizens reacted to the interactions between BamBam and the GOT7 members regarding the idol's latest MV kissing scenes, WONDERING.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

GOT7's BamBam talks about his latest album, HOMETOWN: Creation, collaborations, and more

In a recent interview wth Billboard, following the release of his first Thai-language album, HOMETOWN, on October 10, BamBam revealed the inspiration behind creating the same. Given that the idol has not released any other Thai songs other than the OST for the Thai film, The Con-Heartist, he explained why he chose to release a full Thai album.

Here's what he stated:

"Last year, on my way to Rajamangala Stadium for the encore show of my solo tour ‘AREA 52’, I happened to pass by the area where I was born. It’s actually the only route to the venue, but I hadn’t taken that road in years, so I never realized it. That moment felt so meaningful — it was like everything suddenly clicked. I knew what I wanted to do next. And from that moment on, I already knew the album would be called HOMETOWN."
BamBam also added that one of his intentions for creating the album was to provide a more realistic perspective of Thai people to his fans. Additionally, the idol also talked about three collaborations in the album, all featuring Thai artists. He explained that he personally chose all the artists who worked on the album with the intention of working with people who had similar mindsets.

"TIMETHAI, who’s featured on the pre-release single “Dancing by myself( feat. TIMETHAI), is just really good. He can sing, he can dance — he’s got it all. Jeff Satur, who joined me on “More Than Friend(Feat.Jeff Satur)”, is often called the ‘gifted’ in Thailand."
He added,

"He can handle so many different genres, and from what I know, he even does his own mixing and mastering — plus, he acts too. And he’s just really handsome. [Laughs] INK WARUNTORN, who’s featured on “Greenlight,” is one of the most beloved female singers in Thailand. She has that pure Thai-pop charm that I really wanted to capture on this album."
The idol also talked about the reason behind creating a Thai album after spending years in the K-pop industry. He expressed that since he had achieved most things he aimed for in the K-pop industry, such as solo debut, world tour, variety show experiences, etc., he felt that the Thai album was naturally the next step.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been cheering and praising the idol for his latest album release, HOMETOWN.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
