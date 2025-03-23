“STOP MAKING THE DURATION OF THE EPISODES SHORTER”- Buried Hearts viewers express disappointment over alleged decreasing runtime

On March 22, 2025, Buried Hearts episode 10 was dropped. The release has left fans with just six episodes remaining until the finale. However, many viewers are disappointed with the pacing of the series. They have also noted that the episodes seem to be getting briefer with each release.

Fans feel that the plot of Buried Hearts is progressing too slowly, with repetitive storylines that fail to move the narrative forward. One major concern is the lack of development of the female lead’s character.

"STOP MAKING THE DURATION OF THE EPISODES SHORTER. (especially for saturday's ep)," an X user commented.

Fans have shared their thoughts on social media, speculating on possible reasons.

"This drama is getting shorter ugh," a fan remarked.

"Why #BuriedHearts eps get shorter now?," a user wrote.

"Sbs purposely made #BuriedHearts eps get shorter and shorter coz they save it for the last two episodes. yup thats my theory," a person shared.

More similar fan reactions read:

"Things are moving too slowly... I feel like this drama should have been a bit shorter (12 eps) but more intense," a netizen said.

"Is it just me or #BuriedHearts eps get shorter and shorter??? like not to complain but sir this is a lil bit shorter but again MAYBE they save it for the last coz they dont want to drag the plot," a viewer noted.

"Whats wrong with ?? why is Saturday show so short?? saturday bring more viewers... shouldn't u run longer episode... u purposely blocking views? this is frustrating," another fan added.

Buried Hearts achieves 12.2% nationwide rating in episode 9

SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama Buried Hearts hit a huge 12.2% nationwide rating for its episode 9, also scoring the same in metro areas. It took the top spot in its time slot and became the highest-rated mini-series of the week.

The Buried Hearts episode peaked at 13.2%, with a 2.8% rating in the 2049 demographic, making it the most-watched show on Friday. In this episode, Seo Dong-ju (played by Park Hyung-Sik) takes control after barely escaping death. He faces off against Yeom Jang-seon and Heo Il-do, setting up a major revenge plot.

The tension rises as Yeo Eun-nam (played by Hong Hwa-yeon) uncovers the truth: Jang-seon and Il-do are behind Dong-ju’s near-death experience. Trying to break free, Eun-nam exposes their plans, but things get worse when Jang-seon plans to take out both her and Dong-ju.

In a tense turn of events, Dong-ju faces the manager who attacked him before, while Il-do, following Jang-seon’s orders, is ready to kill Seo Dong-ju. But when Il-do’s son, Heo Tae-yoon, steps in, Il-do hesitates and ends up saving Dong-ju.

He uses the injection meant for Dong-ju on the manager instead. This moment shifts their dynamic, leaving Dong-ju questioning Il-do’s surprising move. Dong-ju continues his power play by rescuing Eun-nam from Jang-seon’s hitmen, using Il-do’s phone to taunt Jang-seon with promises of returning everything.

This leads to a confrontation, with Jang-seon cornered by Dong-ju’s constant provocation. Furious, Jang-seon pulls out a gun. Anticipating this, Dong-ju has the elderly figure intervene, forcing Jang-seon to lower his weapon.

The elderly man then reveals a 2 trillion-won political visa linked to a Swiss account. This pressures Jang-seon to hand over control of the money to Dong-ju. In the final twist, Dong-ju warns Jang-seon that his life will be forfeited when revenge time comes.

The Buried Hearts episode ends with Dong-ju making a calculated move against Il-do, declaring war by exposing the latter’s attempt on his life. As tensions rise, the episode teases more drama within the Daesan Group and the mysterious appearance of a child named Seong-hyeon.

Buried Hearts is available to stream on Disney+.

