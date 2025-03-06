“Stop pitting women against each other”- Internet reacts as claims of Kendall Jenner side eyeing BLACKPINK’s Lisa at the 2025 Oscars goes viral

On Sunday, March 2, BLACKPINK's Lisa attended the 2025 Oscars. She was invited as part of a trio to pay tribute to the music of the James Bond film series at the ceremony. At the event, Lisa and artists featuring in her latest track Born Again, Doja Cat and RAYE, performed three songs from James Bonds films, including Live and Let Die, Diamonds Are Forever, and SkyFall.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Lisa also made history as the first-ever K-pop idol to perform at the Oscars. As the idol made her way through the ceremony's red carpet, several fan-taken videos from various angles landed on the internet. One of these clips revealed a point of view that showcased both BLACKPINK's Lisa and Kendal Jenner, who were standing next to each other, and posing.

At red carpet events, journalists are often seen calling out the celebrities' names to get their attention and have them face their cameras. A similar incident unfolded at the 2025 Oscar Awards. As captured in one fan-taken video, journalists were seen calling out both Lisa and Kendall Jenner's names, causing the names to overlap.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some netizens stated that Kendall Jenner supposedly side-eyed the K-pop idol for allegedly taking all the attention of the journalists.

This led to a back-and-forth between the two fandoms as they debated which celebrity was more famous. However, several people were also unhappy with the situation. They criticized netizens for creating unnecessary and baseless competition between women and pitting them against each other. Here are a few fan reactions for the same:

Ad

"Stop pitting women against each other," one user said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I feel sorry for both. They just do their work," said a fan on X.

"It's really not that deep guys, maybe Kendall was just admiring her," added another fan.

"She literally just looked at Lisa. Y’all would find anything to fuel hate weirdos," commented a netizen.

Many netizens stated that people were over analyzing the video.

Ad

"All she did was look at her for a second stop being weird," stated a fan.

"Pitting women against each other on women’s month… okay," added an X user.

"Y’all just reaching, leave both of them alone!" said a netizen.

"Ya'll you should stop pitting women against each other ://," commented another X user.

Ad

All you need to know about BLACKPINK's Lisa and her recent solo activities

BLACKPINK's Lisa, or Lalisa Manobal, is a Thai singer, rapper, dancer, and actress. She debuted under YG Entertainment in 2016 alongside her fellow K-pop girl group members. Following the collective departure of all the members from YG Entertainment after their individual contracts' expiration, they signed with other labels or kickstarted their own agencies.

Ad

Ad

While BLACKPINK as a group is still housed under YG Entertainment, the members found different sources to support their solo careers. She kickstarted her own label, LLOUD, and also signed with RCA Records for her international promotions. In June 2024, she released her first independent solo track, Rockstar.

This was followed by many other tracks such as New Woman feat. Rosalìa, and Moonlit Floor. On February 6, 2025, she rolled out the the pre-release track featuring Doja Cat and RAYE, Born Again, from her solo debut studio album, Alter Ego. The album was officially rolled out on February 28.

Ad

On the other hand, the idol also made her acting debut through season 3 of the Emmy-winning HBO series, The White Lotus. The latest season premiered on February 16, and the idol plays the role of Mook, an employee that works at The White Lotus resort in Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback