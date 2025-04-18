“STOP STEREOTYPING”- Internet divided over Kian’s alleged misleading remarks on Indian traditions in Kian’s Bizarre B&B show featuring BTS’ Jin

The recent episode of Kian's Bizarre B&B starring Kian84 and BTS Jin was being discussed due to BTS Jin's adaptation of the Indian method of eating with one's hands. This time on the show, the guests were served curry with rice.

As opposed to eating with spoons, the show's hosts and guests were asked to eat with their hands. Jin informed everyone that they must eat the curry with their hands as it's the "boss's policy," while referring to Kian.

However, many fans took offense to Kian's remarks about Indian habits and claimed that he stereotypes Indians. Here's what one user wrote:

"Kian is such a f*cking k*tt*'I'm disgusted 1. Hes so unhygienic 2. STOP STEREOTYPING MY COUNTRY 3. S*ar aadmi h"

Kian84 faces backlash after alleged misleading remarks against Indian traditions (Screenshot image via X.com/@bangtanpaglu)

"As an Indian, I'm tired of the stereotypes shown. Not every dish is eaten with hands. We don’t wash clothes with our feet. Every time Kian says “In India…” I’m screaming NO! But I appreciate Jin & others trying to keep up and respect our culture," a fan wrote

"Bruh kian keeps talking about Indians whenever he does something unhygienic. It was good till eating with hands but then saying everyone wipes hands on clothes and wash clothes with legs…Washing machine in my home is not for show bro?" another fan replied

"Yk, what's crazy? People are saying they're happy to see J*n learning about India. No, this is NOT learning. Kian is stereotyping India & reinforcing his ideas on others. Learning is what they see themselves. It's giving them a wrong idea & portraying our country in a bad light," a fan wrote

Fans who are non-Indians also jumped in support.

"I'm not an Indian but I was low-key annoyed when Kian said that Indians eat with their hands and wipe them on their clothes – not to mention him implying that people in india do laundry with their feet," another fan wrote

Some viewers were amused by Kian's interest in Indian culture and took his remarks in a lighthearted way.

"Kian definitely has some Indian experience.He keeps talking about it & the way he designed the beds on the b&b are like sleeper beds on Indian trains.Also,the way he ate curry using his hand was very Indian. I’m in awe of Jin, on how he gets along with him," an X user wrote.

"I love how kian is talking about India infront of jin, indian train, indian curry, how Indian eat food with hands , keep doing it brooo," another X user wrote.

"kian insisting that it's a must to eat curry with your hands because it's particularly an indian food like he gets it frrr. certain food are better to eat using your hands," someone else remarked.

All you need to know about Kian's Bizarre B&B on Netflix

Kian's Bizarre B&B is a reality show on Netflix featuring cartoonist Kian84, BTS' oldest member Jin, and Korean actress Jin Ye-eun. The show is based on a bed & breakfast (guesthouse) concept, which is taken straight out of Kian's imagination. The physical structure of Kian's B&B is not usual as this guesthouse is floating on the sea.

The theme of the show, while light-hearted, does demand that the regular cast members face challenges they might not have seen before. From preparing the guesthouse for the guests to cooking for them, Kian, Jin, and Ye-eun certainly keep the engagement level up in the show with their chemistry and comic timing.

