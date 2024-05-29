Stray Kids' Felix followed by French noble Prince Charles Henri de Lobkowicz on Instagram, likes multiple posts

On May 29, 2024, Stray Kids' Felix gained a new royal follower on Instagram, Prince Charles Henri de Lobkowicz, a member of the French nobility. The French nobleman followed Felix's Instagram account and liked a series of his pictures.

Felix's Instagram account has attracted many influential figures, and now another notable individual has joined his list of 22.9 million followers.

For those unfamiliar, Prince Marie Charles-Henri Hugues Xavier Benoît Michel Edouard Joseph Balthazar de Lobkowicz is a French nobleman and a member of the House of Lobkowicz. Additionally, he served as the executive producer for the 2018 film The Aspern Papers.

Stray Kids Felix's growing social media popularity

The French nobleman followed the idol and liked thirteen of Felix's recent posts on Instagram. Prince Charles had previously showed his admiration for the Deep End singer when he shared a video of the idol’s runway debut for Louis Vuitton on his Instagram stories.

This moment from Paris Fashion Week stole the spotlight and became the most-watched event of the week. Showcasing Felix's growing influence in the fashion industry.

Since his debut on Instagram in August 2023, the rapper-dancer's online presence has grown exponentially, establishing him as one of the most followed artists of the 4th generation in K-pop.

The idol gained significant attention when he and his group walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2024 on May 6, 2024. Felix made history as the first K-pop artist on Instagram to gain the most followers in 24 hours after his appearance at the 2024 Met Gala.

He and his group members debuted on fashion's biggest night, donning ensembles by Tommy Hilfiger. His appearance topped the list of most followed Korean pop singers on the K-pop Radar data observatory page. According to K-pop Radar, the Australian-Korean member of Stray Kids accumulated over 53,843 followers on Instagram following the event.

Moreover, according to Lefty, the rapper-singer was the highest-ranked male celebrity and K-pop artist at the Met Gala 2024, generating an impressive $10.4 million in Earned Media Value (EMV).

He became the first and only K-pop idol to achieve such a figure in the history of this prestigious fashion event, highlighting his rise in popularity as a Stray Kids rapper.

On the group's work front, the eight-member Stray Kids were reportedly seen filming in Soho, New York City, on May 19, 2024. According to W Korea, the fourth-generation boy group is shooting a music video in the States, following their busy schedule. Multiple photos of members circulated on social media, showcasing outfits that hint at a new concept for their comeback.

The boy band's short film, Stray Kids ＜樂-STAR (ROCK-STAR)＞ SKZFLIX will be screened at the upcoming Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & Asia) 2024.

Stray Kids recently released their single Lose My Breath, featuring renowned Canadian singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, on May 10, 2024. The group also unveiled the music video, on the same day. Notably, the group members actively participated in the making of the latest collaboration.