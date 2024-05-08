Stray Kids lead social media buzz becoming the most mentioned celebrity at the Met Gala 2024 surpassing Zendaya and Ariana Grande

Stray Kids led social media buzz as the most mentioned celebrity at the Met Gala 2024 surpassing renowned celebrities like Zendaya and Ariana Grande. On May 6, the group attended the fashion's biggest night invited by the American fashion label Tommy Hilfiger.

According to X Data via X/Twitter, the 2024 Met Gala saw over 20 million total posts with over 400 million views on videos on the platform. Notably, all the Met Gala content amassed almost four billion impressions on X. Stray Kids took Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Kim Kardashian.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the group reportedly received 757,000 engagements on different platforms including X, Instagram, and YouTube. Furthermore, the group also landed on Lefty's Top 10 Most Visible Attendees at the Met Gala 2024. As per the real-time data tracked, the influencer marketing platform reported that the group had generated 1.6 million USD in Earned Media Value. With their debut appearance on the red carpet, the group secured the 10th position on the most visible Met Gala attendees list.

Furthermore, member Felix topped the K-pop Radar list of most followed Korean singers on Instagram in the 24-hour list on May 7. Hyunjin, Han, and Lee Know followed the Australian-Korean member on the daily Instagram followers tracking list at No. 4, 5, and 6 respectively.

On the other hand, the official Instagram page of the group known as @realstraykids also made it to the top 10 most followed K-pop artists on May 7 at No. 8.

Stray Kids’ debut on the red carpet of the 2024 Met Gala

The JYP Entertainment group Stray Kids became the first K-pop group with all the members attending the fashion extravaganza together, as previously only singers from Korean bands attended the event individually. The group took over the internet with their stunning outfits following "The Garden of Time," the dress code for this year's Gala.

Stray Kids was announced as the Asia ambassador of Tommy Hilfiger in 2023. This year their costumes were designed with Hilfiger’s distinctive red, white, and blue hues. The designer added gold buttons, lapel pins, and intricate flower embroidery to their bespoke suits to offer a touch of Met Gala’s theme.

The group turned heads as they entered the venue wearing black overcoats and before stepping on the iconic stairs of the exhibition they removed their coats showing their designed outfits. Furthermore, the group leader Bang Chan shared his willingness to attend the New York Fashion Week. He said:

"There are still members among us who haven’t been able to experience the wonders of the shows yet, but I can assure you that we are all very willing to attend! Fingers crossed for New York Fashion Week!”

Stray Kids’ upcoming song with Charlie Puth

The K-pop group is gearing up for their collaboration song with Charlie Puth called Lose My Breath. This is the first time the group is collaborating with Charlie Puth which has created anticipation among the fans.

Stray Kids members have shared the dance challenge through their official Instagram page showcasing their moves in all-white outfits. The song Lose My Breath is scheduled to release on Friday, May 10, 2024, alongside a music video on YouTube.

On the other hand, they will also be headlining the 2024 Lollapalooza with renowned artists like SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Hozier, Melanie Martinez, and many more. The 2024 Lollapalooza will be held in Chicago, United States, and the K-pop group will perform on the second day, which is on Friday, August 2, 2024.