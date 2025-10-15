  • home icon
  "Such a humble king"- Fans laud BTS' Taehyung for his respectful gesture towards RM, j-hope, and media at W Korea's 2025 'Love Your W' event

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 15, 2025 16:00 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung, RM, and j-hope for W Korea event (Image via Instagram/@wkorea)

On Wednesday, October 15, BTS' Taehyung, RM, and j-hope attended W Korea's Love Your W event, the magazine's annual breast cancer charity program. As fans and netizens swooned over the three members' stunning looks and celebrated their first public apperance together since military enlistment, they also noticed the subtle humble actions from the idol.

During the red carpet of the Love Your W event, Taehyung was supposed to take up the center position for the three to be photographed. However, the idol allowed the two members to walk on the stage before them and waited for them to get into position. This eventually led to j-hope being the center of the BTS members' red carpet photoshoot.

Additionally, after their photos were taken, Taehyung greeted the reporters and media personnel with a 90-degree bow. When clips of this incident landed on the internet, fans praised the idol's humble nature and respectful mannerisms. Moreover, they also commended him for his thoughtful actions towards his fellow band members, RM and j-hope. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"the way Tae hyung greeted every media person so warmly and politely, such a humble king. no wonder Kmedia adores him so much" said a fan
More fans and netizens reacted to the recent videos of BTS' Taehyung at the 2025 Love Your W event.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

What did BTS' Taehyung, RM, and j-hope wear at W Korea's Love Your W 2025 event?

W Korea rolled out the 20th edition of its Love Your W event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Seoul, Jongno-gu. The event was held in celebration of the magazine's twenty years of philanthropic work for the increase of breast cancer awareness, especially in South Korea.

Therefore, the event gathered several notable guests from the South Korean industry, such as TXT's Soobin, Stray Kids' Bang Chan and Seungmin, aespa, ENHYPEN's Jungwon, Jake, and Sunghoon. Some of the actors present at the event are Park Eun-bin, Lee Chae-min, Byeon Woo-seok, Lee Min-ho, and others. BTS' Taehyung, RM, and j-hope were also part of the event's guest list.

All the members adorned pieces from the luxury brands they have partnered with. RM wore an oversized gray double-breasted Bottega Veneta suit. He paired the suit with a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses and a black tie. With his gelled blond hair, he also accessorized his outfit with diamond studs in both ears.

BTS' j-hope was adorned in a two-layered top paired with black formal pants. He wore a brown and beige argyle-patterned Louis Vuitton vest with a brown collarless Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2025's tweed jacket, which was accessorized with a Louis Vuitton ensemble belt and layered golden necklaces.

Lastly, Taehyung was dressed in Celine's clothing. He wore a ruffled white shirt, leaving a few top buttons open, which was paired with a navy velvet blazer. The blazer was structured with golden embroidery and buttons, which was worn with a pair of faded blue jeans. He also styled his hair into a messy, wet, and casual look. The idol accessorised his look with five pieces from Cartier's jewellery collection.

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting more such public appearances by the BTS members together.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
