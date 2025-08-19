  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “Such a menace”- Internet can’t stop laughing as staff smacks Newwiee’s hand after he refuses to let go a fan in now viral clip

“Such a menace”- Internet can’t stop laughing as staff smacks Newwiee’s hand after he refuses to let go a fan in now viral clip

By Aishwarya Sai
Published Aug 19, 2025 20:18 GMT
Newwiee (Image via Instagram/@newwiee)
Newwiee (Image via Instagram/@newwiee)

Recently, a clip from the Thai actor Newwiee's first fan meeting went viral as the actor jokingly refused to let go of a fan's hand. As the actor and the fan concluded their meeting, they shook hands as a sign of goodbye. However, the actor didn't let go of the fan's hand until a staff member and manager, P'Jack, approached them and smacked his hand.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

When this clip landed on the internet, many fans and netizens found it quite hilarious and joked about the actor's adorable mannerisms. Following this viral clip, fans found several other clips where the actor's playful encounters were managed and closely monitored by the staff members. Therefore, fans joined in to swoon over the same while also celebrating the actor's undying inner child. One fan tweeted:

"Newwiee ia being the talk of the korean fans! You are such a menace (the cutest!)."
Ad
Ad

More fans and netizens also talked about the actor's friendship with his fans.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Others also shared their reactions to the same.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

All you need to know about Thai actor Newwiee and his recent activities

Newwiee, also known as Thitipoom Techaapaikhun, is a Thai actor who entered the industry in 2013. He started his career as a model and later became one of the show hosts for Bang Channel's Five Live Fresh. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the TV series Room Alone 401-410 by GMMTV.

Ad

He was also seen in other projects, such as Kiss: The Series, Kiss Me Again, SOTUS: The Series, and more. In 2017, he landed his first lead role in the TV series Water Boyy, which was a remake of the film of the same name. He also played the lead in the 2019 series Dark Blue Kiss, the third season of Kiss: The Series.

Thai Actor Newwiee (Image via Instagram/@newwiee)
Thai Actor Newwiee (Image via Instagram/@newwiee)

In 2020, he played the lead in Classic Again, the Thai remake of the 2003 South Korean romance film The Classic. Some of his other works include Little Big Dream, School Rangers, Wolf, The Comments, I Need Romance, You Are My Missing Piece, The Warp Effect, Cherry Magic, Peaceful Property, and more.

Ad

The actor has also ventured into the music industry and released a few singles. Some of them are My Love in 2020, Loudest Love in 2023, and another track in 2023 titled Everything is Magic. He has also appeared in the music videos of other Thai singers, such as Can't Stop Loving by NUM KALA Feat. Boy Peacemaker, I am this kind of person by Boom and Fangel by FANG.

Meanwhile, Newwiee has three upcoming projects where he plays the lead. While the release dates and further information regarding these series are yet to be unveiled, the names of the upcoming shows are Friendsh*t Forever, A Dog and a Place, and Chasing Love, Chasing Cash.

Ad

Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to his upcoming releases.

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications