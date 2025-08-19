“Such a menace”- Internet can’t stop laughing as staff smacks Newwiee’s hand after he refuses to let go a fan in now viral clip

Recently, a clip from the Thai actor Newwiee's first fan meeting went viral as the actor jokingly refused to let go of a fan's hand. As the actor and the fan concluded their meeting, they shook hands as a sign of goodbye. However, the actor didn't let go of the fan's hand until a staff member and manager, P'Jack, approached them and smacked his hand.When this clip landed on the internet, many fans and netizens found it quite hilarious and joked about the actor's adorable mannerisms. Following this viral clip, fans found several other clips where the actor's playful encounters were managed and closely monitored by the staff members. Therefore, fans joined in to swoon over the same while also celebrating the actor's undying inner child. One fan tweeted:&quot;Newwiee ia being the talk of the korean fans! You are such a menace (the cutest!).&quot;Beruang Kutub 🐶✈️ @needsunmoonLINKNewwiee ia being the talk of the korean fans! You are such a menace (the cutest!) 😭💕✨️🤏 @new_thitipoomMore fans and netizens also talked about the actor's friendship with his fans.ꪀ ι ƙ ƙ ι • samruay stan @PB___NJLINKP'Jack's everyday life while managing the most chaotic kids under GMMTVSoso 💫 @sonarak4LINKIt's always P'jack and his problematic child 🤣zan. 🖖 @fictxmLINKprotecting artist from their fan ❌ protecting fan from the artist ✅ lmaoo 😭MK @khanh78hoangLINKthe bond between Newwiee and his fans are priceless, 1 big lovely family ❤️❤️❤️Others also shared their reactions to the same.n 💕 @allfortaynew_LINKit's so cute seeing nuwi getting recognition for his naughty but caring ways with fans. hope more people see how sweet he is through his playful attitude :)Mist ☕👨‍🍼🐶✈️💕🥰 @jomalone95LINKThe way I am still laughing at this video, the laugh of the fan and that innocent doe eyes of Thitipoom 🫠✨🥰🫶 #Newwieeblaziken 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 | @clothwaltzLINKLMFAO P'JACK JUST SLAPPING THE SH*T OUT OF NEWWIE this is hilarious.nina @confusedpolcaLINKthe way jack hit him i can just hear all the fans going awwww meanwhile NO ONE has sympathy for my man jack who looks FED UPAll you need to know about Thai actor Newwiee and his recent activitiesNewwiee, also known as Thitipoom Techaapaikhun, is a Thai actor who entered the industry in 2013. He started his career as a model and later became one of the show hosts for Bang Channel's Five Live Fresh. He made his acting debut in 2014 with the TV series Room Alone 401-410 by GMMTV.He was also seen in other projects, such as Kiss: The Series, Kiss Me Again, SOTUS: The Series, and more. In 2017, he landed his first lead role in the TV series Water Boyy, which was a remake of the film of the same name. He also played the lead in the 2019 series Dark Blue Kiss, the third season of Kiss: The Series.Thai Actor Newwiee (Image via Instagram/@newwiee)In 2020, he played the lead in Classic Again, the Thai remake of the 2003 South Korean romance film The Classic. Some of his other works include Little Big Dream, School Rangers, Wolf, The Comments, I Need Romance, You Are My Missing Piece, The Warp Effect, Cherry Magic, Peaceful Property, and more.The actor has also ventured into the music industry and released a few singles. Some of them are My Love in 2020, Loudest Love in 2023, and another track in 2023 titled Everything is Magic. He has also appeared in the music videos of other Thai singers, such as Can't Stop Loving by NUM KALA Feat. Boy Peacemaker, I am this kind of person by Boom and Fangel by FANG.Meanwhile, Newwiee has three upcoming projects where he plays the lead. While the release dates and further information regarding these series are yet to be unveiled, the names of the upcoming shows are Friendsh*t Forever, A Dog and a Place, and Chasing Love, Chasing Cash.Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly looking forward to his upcoming releases.