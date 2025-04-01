Sulli's brother reveals IU inspired and emotionally supported the late K-pop idol

In a livestream on March 31, 2025, Sulli’s older brother, Choi Dae-hee, opened up about his late sister. He discussed the artist's struggles and the people in her life. When a netizen asked if anyone in the industry had supported the Real star, he responded:

“I believe IU was emotionally helpful to Sulli, especially as an artist who inspired her."

Sulli, also known as Choi Jin-ri, and IU shared a well-known friendship. When Life Gives You Tangerines actress had also spoken about the late South Korean artist on MBC FM4U’s Hope Song. When DJ Kim Shin-young asked if there was someone she would want to be if she were reborn, IU replied:

“I have a folder on my computer for pictures of pretty celebrities, and the one I have the most photos of is Sulli. In my opinion, Sulli is the prettiest Korean female celebrity," (quoted by Asia Today in 2014).

The two South Korean K-pop idols also co-hosted Inkigayo together, and IU even wrote her song Peach for Sulli. Choi Jin-ri later confirmed this on MBC’s Radio Star in 2013—

"IU and I hosted a music program together, and she had told me that she would be writing a song for me. My fans call me Peach, so when her new song came out, I called to ask her about it, and she confirmed that the song was for me."

Sulli shared that the song's lyrics were "all compliments." She noted that IU, who called her 'unnie,' often said similar things to her when they met. Choi Dae-hee's livestream occurred just before actor Kim Soo-hyun’s press conference.

Sulli’s brother criticizes Kim Soo-hyun’s press conference

During the livestream, Choi Dae-hee addressed Kim Soo-hyun’s press conference, sharing his thoughts. He questioned the actor's demeanor and statements, and commented on his outfit at the press briefing. He suggested that mentally unstable individuals typically don't pay such close attention to their attire.

Choi added that while Kim Soo-hyun may appear emotional, he seemed psychologically stable. In a statement on March 14, 2025, the Gold Medalist agency said that Kim Soo-hyun is facing mental struggles due to the ongoing controversy surrounding his relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron.

Further criticizing Kim Soo-hyun's stance, Choi said:

“I can’t understand what (Kim Soo-hyun) finds unfair. It seems to me he is less aggrieved. He has much to protect and due to his own greed. Is there going to be a second press conference? Is this the end? Is 12 billion won the final goal?”

He also expressed his doubts about the 37-year-old's sincerity, saying,

“He doesn’t seem to be sorry for the deceased at all. Can the forensic work be deceptive? Didn’t you say it was reconstructed to fit the situation? Didn’t you say it was reconstructed to be nearly identical to reality?”

Since March 21, 2025, Sulli's sibling has been posting critical statements about Kim Soo-hyun. On March 28, 2025, he demanded an explanation from Kim Soo-hyun and director Lee Sang-rak regarding her controversial scenes in the film Real. His concerns included:

The film’s script did not specify bed scenes with Kim Soo-hyun when Sulli was cast.

The late 25-year-old was persuaded to perform the scenes without using a body double, despite one being available.

The claim that the body double was sick on the day of filming, even though they were reportedly present on set.

On March 28, 2025, Kim Soo-hyun held a press conference at Stanfort Hotel in Seoul with his lawyer, Kim Jong-bok. There, the Queen of Tears star denied rumors of dating Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. He also addressed the accusations from the Garosero Research Institute. The actor claimed that the KakaoTalk messages and videos were manipulated.

His lawyer also presented evidence that the messages from 2016 and 2018 did not come from the same person. Kim Soo-hyun's team has filed a defamation lawsuit against the late actress's family and the Garosero Institute, seeking 12 billion won in damages.

