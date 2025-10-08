'Sweet Dreams Namjoon' trends on X as ARMYs launch Weverse campaigns aiming to aid BTS' RM's insomnia struggles

On Tuesday, October 7, ARMYs kickstarted a campaign called &quot;Sweet Dreams Namjoon&quot; following the idol's recently revealed insomnia struggles. The campaign is currently trending on both X and Weverse, and fans have taken the initiative to send fan letters via Weverse to BTS's RM at 2 AM KST with sky pictures, affirmations, and related pieces to help calm the idol and motivate his sleep.The campaign was initially created by an ARMY under the X username, @flowerworks__, with several other fans participating in the campaign on both X and Weverse. Here's what the official description of the campaign explained about their initiatives and aims:&quot;Global BTS fans have launched the #SweetDreamsNamjoon campaign, posting supportive messages on Weverse and X at 2 a.m. KST to help leader Kim Namjoon, known as RM, overcome his insomnia and anxiety struggles. RM, 30, recently revealed enduring 78 hours without sleep during his military service ending in June 2025, compounded by HYBE tensions and medication reliance.&quot; read the descriptionThe statement continued,&quot;The fan-driven initiative, started on October 7, 2025, by @flowerworks__, features sky photos, quotes, and affirmations, countering online backlash over his mental health disclosures while emphasizing ARMY's unwavering support.&quot; stated the description Following the campaign, several fans were seen flooding X and Weverse platforms with posts for Namjoon to aid his insomnia struggles. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:Sandy²⁰²⁵ ᴮᵗˢ ʸᵉᵃʳ 💜 ⁷⁼¹ @sandarmy23LINKEveryone flooding Weverse fan letter page with letters wishing sweet dreams to RM bc it’s 2am in Korea right now 🥺 #sweetdreamsnamjoonpluto — IA @knsv3jLINKI hope your dreams will be filled with armys and memories that you made with the members and us. We all are here for you. The Namjoon I know, would bounce back stronger 🥹🫂 #ArmyExistsForRM #StillOurReasonToExistRM #WeLiveSoWeLoveRM #NeverAloneWithArmy #sweetdreamsnamjoon🟥 ⁷ | just a person🥢ᶠᵘᵗᵘʳᵉ'ˢ ᵍᵒⁿⁿᵃ ᵇᵉ ᵒᵏᵃʸ @na_do_saramLINKTo our wonderful Kim Namjoon, Thinking of you as the clock approaches 2am where you are (and all the other hours too). I hope you get some good rest tonight. Know you are loved. #To_RM #SweetDreamsNamjoonAdrienne 💜⁷⁼¹ ⟭⟬E ARE B⟬⟭CK🥢 @AdrienneD03LINKOur dearest Joonie I wish for peaceful sleep to come your way. May you rest well &amp;amp;amp; know just how loved you always are! #sweetdreamsnamjoon #rmMore fans and netizens shared their post towards BTS' RM for the ongoing campaign related to his insomnia struggles, &quot;Sweet Dreams Namjoon&quot;.💜Cat-OT7💜 @alwaysborahaeLINKI've been reading all the heartfelt notes and letters to Joon and I hope they reach his eyes. This was a beautiful idea.Delulu BAP @Mimosa_is_ot7LINK2 am will never be hard anymore, rest your head into our shoulder RM #sweetdreamsnamjoonalexandra⁷ @bigdeal0818LINK8 years of loving you has made me realize that I can no longer see my life without being your fan. All I want for us is to grow old together and lift each other up in this journey we call life #To_RM #SweetDreamsNamjoon #ARMYExistsForRM #WeLiveSoWeLoveRM #NeverAloneWithARMYmin zoya @koremoonrjLINKhope you know how mucb you're loved. your words and music is so healing and i wish i could give even a tiny part of comfort you give me. i love you namjoon #sweetdreamsnamjoonBTS' Namjoon opens up about his insomnia struggles during a recent Weverse livestreamBack in June 2025, following BTS' Namjoon's discharge from the military, the idol talked about his sleep schedule and his growing insomnia due to his service. The idol explained that he had days when he went over 78 hours without sleep, which led to him worrying about his physical and mental health.He also added that he ended up pressurising himself a lot about why he cannot sleep and was afraid that the lack of sleep was affecting his performance in the military. However, Namjoon also followed it up by stating that he started to get professional help during his enlistment, and has been taking the recommended prescription for one year and two months.While many fans were concerned about the idol's struggles, they were happy about him seeking professional help regarding the same. However, on October 5, during RM's latest Weverse livestream, he expressed that he has been facing issues with sleeping again, and the anxiety about falling asleep specifically gets worse around 2 AM in the night. Here's what he stated:&quot;These days, it takes about 2 hours to sleep. It's getting hard again. I'm always a bit nervous around 2 o'clock. I thought I should go to bed. Usually, no matter how late you go to bed, at midnight or 1 o'clock, you go to bed in here. Of course, my lifestyle is a bit...I have the lifestyle of an owl.&quot;The idol continued,&quot;But I think the pattern is different. I try to wake up at least at 11 o'clock. But because of that, it kept me awake thinking that I should go to sleep. Now, I'm going to sleep...Looking at it, it's a bit...This is back to the inside...I feel like I'm trapped in the Papago. Let's talk again. I think I need to find a way again. &quot;Therefore, fans and netizens have been continuously engaging in the ongoing campaign for BTS' RM in relation to his insomnia struggles, &quot;Sweet Dreams Namjoon&quot;.