  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • 'Sweet Dreams Namjoon' trends on X as ARMYs launch Weverse campaigns aiming to aid BTS' RM's insomnia struggles

'Sweet Dreams Namjoon' trends on X as ARMYs launch Weverse campaigns aiming to aid BTS' RM's insomnia struggles

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 08, 2025 15:54 GMT
BTS
BTS' Namjoon (Image via Instagram/@rkive)

On Tuesday, October 7, ARMYs kickstarted a campaign called "Sweet Dreams Namjoon" following the idol's recently revealed insomnia struggles. The campaign is currently trending on both X and Weverse, and fans have taken the initiative to send fan letters via Weverse to BTS's RM at 2 AM KST with sky pictures, affirmations, and related pieces to help calm the idol and motivate his sleep.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The campaign was initially created by an ARMY under the X username, @flowerworks__, with several other fans participating in the campaign on both X and Weverse. Here's what the official description of the campaign explained about their initiatives and aims:

"Global BTS fans have launched the #SweetDreamsNamjoon campaign, posting supportive messages on Weverse and X at 2 a.m. KST to help leader Kim Namjoon, known as RM, overcome his insomnia and anxiety struggles. RM, 30, recently revealed enduring 78 hours without sleep during his military service ending in June 2025, compounded by HYBE tensions and medication reliance." read the description
Ad

The statement continued,

"The fan-driven initiative, started on October 7, 2025, by @flowerworks__, features sky photos, quotes, and affirmations, countering online backlash over his mental health disclosures while emphasizing ARMY's unwavering support." stated the description

Following the campaign, several fans were seen flooding X and Weverse platforms with posts for Namjoon to aid his insomnia struggles. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

More fans and netizens shared their post towards BTS' RM for the ongoing campaign related to his insomnia struggles, "Sweet Dreams Namjoon".

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

BTS' Namjoon opens up about his insomnia struggles during a recent Weverse livestream

Back in June 2025, following BTS' Namjoon's discharge from the military, the idol talked about his sleep schedule and his growing insomnia due to his service. The idol explained that he had days when he went over 78 hours without sleep, which led to him worrying about his physical and mental health.

Ad

He also added that he ended up pressurising himself a lot about why he cannot sleep and was afraid that the lack of sleep was affecting his performance in the military. However, Namjoon also followed it up by stating that he started to get professional help during his enlistment, and has been taking the recommended prescription for one year and two months.

While many fans were concerned about the idol's struggles, they were happy about him seeking professional help regarding the same. However, on October 5, during RM's latest Weverse livestream, he expressed that he has been facing issues with sleeping again, and the anxiety about falling asleep specifically gets worse around 2 AM in the night. Here's what he stated:

Ad
"These days, it takes about 2 hours to sleep. It's getting hard again. I'm always a bit nervous around 2 o'clock. I thought I should go to bed. Usually, no matter how late you go to bed, at midnight or 1 o'clock, you go to bed in here. Of course, my lifestyle is a bit...I have the lifestyle of an owl."
Ad

The idol continued,

"But I think the pattern is different. I try to wake up at least at 11 o'clock. But because of that, it kept me awake thinking that I should go to sleep. Now, I'm going to sleep...Looking at it, it's a bit...This is back to the inside...I feel like I'm trapped in the Papago. Let's talk again. I think I need to find a way again. "
Ad

Therefore, fans and netizens have been continuously engaging in the ongoing campaign for BTS' RM in relation to his insomnia struggles, "Sweet Dreams Namjoon".

About the author
Aishwarya Sai

Aishwarya Sai

Twitter icon

Aishwarya is a pop culture writer who covers K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. After completing her Bachelor's in English and Communication Skills, she sought a job that allowed her to explore her passion, and being a K-pop and K-drama reporter felt like the ideal fit. Aishwarya has 3 years of experience under her belt and previously took on several internships in the industry that further motivated her in choosing writing as a career.

Aishwarya believes in conducting extensive research and verifying facts with the help of reputable sources to produce accurate articles. She also spends a significant amount of time on Twitter to understand how netizens are reacting to the latest trends in the industry before crafting her content.

She admires SUGA from BTS for his dedication to his work and aspires to immerse herself into the things she loves, just like him. If she could go back in time, she would jump at the opportunity to be part of ""Reply 1988,"" a K-drama set in a time when neighborhood relationships were cherished and interpersonal connections were of utmost importance. Although she loves how technology has advanced, she would also love to experience living in an era before it was invented.

When Aishwarya's not writing and reading about the latest developments in the industry, she spends her time crocheting, sketching, cycling, reading Mangas, and cooking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications