  • “Talent always wins”- Fans celebrate as BTS’ Jungkook makes K-pop history as the first soloist to earn “Triple Million Seller” title with ‘GOLDEN’

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Published Oct 10, 2025 16:23 GMT
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 8, 2023 - Source: Getty
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 8, 2023 (Image via Getty)

On October 10, 2025, South Korean outlet Star News reported that BTS’ Jungkook has achieved yet another historic milestone. He has officially become a triple million-seller with his debut solo album GOLDEN.

The report added that, according to the Korea Music Content Association (KMCA), the album has surpassed 3 million cumulative sales on the Circle Album Chart. This has made it the first solo album in the chart’s history to scale this milestone.

Reacting to the same, one fan tweeted,

"Talent always wins."
also-read-trending Trending

International outlets such as the World Music Awards (WMA) and Pop Core also shared the achievement on X, describing it as an unprecedented record in K-pop. This has given fans the opportunity to celebrate the record-breaking album once again.

Fans flooded social media with "congratulatory" messages and acknowledged him making history.

BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN album and its records till now

Released in November 2023, GOLDEN quickly rewrote records by selling over 2.7 million copies within two months, claiming No. 1 on the “2023 Year-End Album Sales Top 15” across all male and female K-pop soloists. Notably, Jungkook reached these numbers in less than 60 days.

The album's influence has been noticeable ever since it was released. The album also featured two pre-release songs, Seven and 3D, which turned out to become two of the star's most-streamed songs of all time. Within just five hours of release, sales exceeded 2 million, immediately earning “double million-seller” status and breaking the record for highest first-day sales by a K-pop soloist.

By the end of its second week, GOLDEN had sold over 2.5 million copies, with its exclusive Weverse QR code version contributing more than 250,000 sales and securing platinum certification.

Jungkook’s solo debut didn’t just dominate physical album sales. With GOLDEN alone, he has amassed 9.2 million equivalent album sales (EAS), ranking as the best-selling K-pop solo artist in history. In 2024, the album was also recognized as the best-selling debut album by a male artist worldwide in the past decade, with 8.4 million global sales that year.

On Spotify, the album became the fastest Asian studio album to surpass 6.2 billion streams, while on iTunes, it hit No. 1 in 106 countries, dominating the Worldwide Album Chart for 14 days and the European Chart for over a week.

Hence, the triple certification depicts that the album's impact on the K-pop scene remains strong, even after 2 years after its release.

In other news, Jungkook has been visibly focused on his fitness. Over the past few months, multiple photos and videos of him working out at the gym have surfaced. However, as far as the group is concerned, BTS hasn't dropped any hints about their upcoming 2026 comeback.

Edited by Somava
