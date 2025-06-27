“THANKGOD JIN”- Fans react as BuzzFeed Celeb hilariously reveals K-pop idols dodge thirst tweet pitch amid SEVENTEEN’s viral interview

On Thursday, June 25, following the premiere of SEVENTEEN's BuzzFeed Thirst Tweets interview, fans discussed BTS' Jin's recent appearance in another BuzzFeed interview. Many fans and netizens were surprised by SEVENTEEN's interview, as it's rare for K-pop idols and groups to appear on the show.

As fans expressed this in the comments section of SEVENTEEN's BuzzFeed video, one of the employees at BuzzFeed responded to the same. The employee's comment stated that they have been aware of people requesting thirst tweet content with K-pop idols for years, and they explained that they always tend to pitch it to the artists.

"girl we didn't think it would ever happen for a kpop group either. we always pitch and they always say no give us puppies lol."

However, the artists usually turn down the offer and suggest that they will take part in another BuzzFeed interview where they play with puppies while answering questions.

This naturally had netizens linking to the fact that BTS' Jin's Puppy Interview was released recently, and many fans speculated that BuzzFeed might've pitched him the thirst tweet interview, but he chose to film the Puppy Interview.

One of the X accounts, @songofseokjin, also came forward to explain that they previously went viral in 2022 for requesting Jin's thirst tweet interview with BuzzFeed.

They also reportedly requested the same interview in 2025 after the idol's solo career resumed. As fans and netizens drew comparisons to the two incidents, fans couldn't help but find it hilarious.

They were also happy that the idol didn't accept the offer, as they expressed that the content might have been uncomfortable and awkward for Jin. Here are a few fan reactions on the same:

"THANKGOD JIN"

"this means buzzfeed must've proposed for jin to do a thirst tweets video but he refused and chose puppies instead" said a fan on X

"and we AMEN TO THAT cause bts reacting to thirst tweets would send army twt into a shock" added another fan

"I knew I could trust seokjin not to embarrass us." commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about how they would also be uncomfortable watching the idol read their thirst tweets.

"i would not want seokj in to read thirst tweets i would be so scared" stated a fan

"i mean, knowing j in, he would not publicly read thirst tweets HSJDHSDSJ that man doesn't want any of that" added an X user

"Seokjin was probably like "I've seen what army say already, but I haven't seen your puppies"" said a netizen

"the idea of tannies doing thirst tweets makes me cringe so bad - i’m glad he chose puppies" commented another netizen

All you need to know about BTS' Jin's recent solo activities

Following the idol's discharge from his mandatory military service, BTS' Jin soon restarted his activities in the industry. He held a Hug Event for 1000 ARMYs who were chosen through a Weverse raffle the very next day after his discharge to celebrate the group's 11th debut anniversary.

In July 2024, the idol made history as the first Korean singer to be chosen as a Torchbearer at the Olympics. He represented South Korea for the 2024 Olympics Torch Relay. Following the same, he also kickstarted his own variety show, RUN JIN, which stands as a spin-off of BTS' RUN BTS variety show.

The idol also bagged ambassadorship with luxury brands like Gucci and FRED. Around November of the same year, the idol put forth his first solo album, Happy, which held the track, Running Wild, as its title track.

He also announced a solo world tour based on his variety show called RUN SEOKJIN EP TOUR, which is expected to start on June 28 at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

Most recently, he released his second solo album, ECHO, on May 16, 2025. Therefore, fans and netizens have been eagerly awaiting more solo releases and content from the idol in the upcoming days.

