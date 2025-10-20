  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “That duo would be Golden”: Fans gush as K-Pop Demon Hunters’ EJAE names BTS’ Jungkook as the artist she would like to collaborate with 

By Aishwarya Sai
Modified Oct 20, 2025 09:22 GMT
K-pop Demon Hunters
K-pop Demon Hunters' EJAE and BTS' Jungkook (Image via Instagram/@ejae_k, X/@bts_bighit)

On Sunday, October 19, the K-pop Demon Hunters' EJAE, who voice-acted for the character Rumi, named BTS' Jungkook as the artist she would like to collaborate with during a recent interview at JTBC News. The singer expressed that more than vocals, she appreciates the lyrical delivery and expressions while performing the tracks.

Therefore, she expressed that she loves Jungkook's style of performance, which incorporates vocals, delivery, and expressions. Here's what she stated during the interview:

“BTS’ Jungkook, He’s such a great singer. It would be an honor to collaborate with him. While singing well is important, so is the delivery of the lyrics. He’s amazing. His voice, delivery, and expression are all great.”
Following this revelation, fans and netizens were thrilled to learn about EJAE's liking towards BTS' Jungkook. Many expressed that the combination of the two artists' vocals would be great, and they've been hoping for a collaboration between the two to take place sometime in the future. Here are a few fan reactions to K-pop Demon Hunters' EJAE naming Jungkook as an artist she wants to collaborate with:

"I mean that duo would be Golden" said a fan
More fans and netizens expressed their reactions to EJAE naming BTS' Jungkook as the artist she would like to collaborate with.

Others also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.

BTS' Jungkook reveals that he cried during K-pop Demon Hunters' ending during a Weverse livestream

In July 2025, soon after the release of the animated film, K-pop Demon Hunters, Jungkook rolled out a livestream on Weverse to spend some time with ARMYs. He touched upon many topics and also invited his fellow member, Jimin, to briefly join the livestream with him. At one point, the idol began to play tracks from the film and also began to watch a few scenes from the movie, K-Pop Demon Hunters.

As he got to the ending scene of the movie, the idol became emotional. He continued to share that when he first watched the film, he teared up during the scene where the male lead of the film, Jinu, sacrifices himself for the female lead, Rumi. He also stated that it wasn't sadness that made him cry, but it was the build-up of the movie that made his chest feel tight, eventually leading him to tears.

Here's what he stated:

"I watched KPOP DEMON HUNTERS and I cried. I cried. At the end. When they were dealing with the Saja Boys, and when she said that she was going to make a Honmoon by herself and ran into the stadium. And I went, oh, and [tears] dropped."

He also continued to talk about the film, K-Pop Demon Hunters, and expressed that he was also frustrated with the male lead, Jinu, for not fighting with Rumi and taking the situation fully upon himself. Here's what he expressed towards Jinu, frustrated:

"You idiot! You have to live if your soul comes back to you, you have to work hard to live together, what do you do?"

On the other hand, all BTS members are currently preparing for their next group comeback, which is expected to be released in Spring 2026.

Edited by Aishwarya Sai
