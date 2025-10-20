On Sunday, October 19, the K-pop Demon Hunters' EJAE, who voice-acted for the character Rumi, named BTS' Jungkook as the artist she would like to collaborate with during a recent interview at JTBC News. The singer expressed that more than vocals, she appreciates the lyrical delivery and expressions while performing the tracks. Therefore, she expressed that she loves Jungkook's style of performance, which incorporates vocals, delivery, and expressions. Here's what she stated during the interview:“BTS’ Jungkook, He’s such a great singer. It would be an honor to collaborate with him. While singing well is important, so is the delivery of the lyrics. He’s amazing. His voice, delivery, and expression are all great.”Following this revelation, fans and netizens were thrilled to learn about EJAE's liking towards BTS' Jungkook. Many expressed that the combination of the two artists' vocals would be great, and they've been hoping for a collaboration between the two to take place sometime in the future. Here are a few fan reactions to K-pop Demon Hunters' EJAE naming Jungkook as an artist she wants to collaborate with:&quot;I mean that duo would be Golden&quot; said a fanmnikookiekrumbs ⟭⟬ᴱ ᴬᴿᴱ ᴮ⟬⟭ᶜᴷ @umbrellaella23LINKI mean that duo would be Golden😉More fans and netizens expressed their reactions to EJAE naming BTS' Jungkook as the artist she would like to collaborate with.Aubrey Pan @lovelypisces0LINKJungkook is so loved and admired by other artists, from Legends,Idols, celebs.. I hope he knows how big is his IMPACT in the Music IndustryJkookie ~ GOLDEN 📀 @jkookie_goldenLINKJeon Jungkook truly idol of all idols omg waiting for the legendary collab with Jungkook and EJAE 😍AMiiRA♡⁷ @AmiiraNouaraLINKI would not be suprised if people are in line for a collab with Jungkook, and that line being fcking long. That man is and has everything what a good ARTIST needs to be. He understand it and his talent is out of the world. Our golden boy. 💜Arc☽ღ (ia) @archives613LINKWell I hope they get to work together as they would sound awesome with the voices they haveOthers also shared their thoughts and opinions about the same.Juju⁷ 🌸 JIMINIE DAY 🐣 @ButterKookie777LINKIt would be EVERYTHING if they collaborated😭🫶𑣲 @suhdaesLINKi can't even imagine how amazing their voices would sound together. really hoping we get this collab soonCORA♡JUNGKOOK♡정국🐰🫶 @corakook97LINKJUNGKOOK is the artist everyone would want to collaborate with because they know how talented and extraordinary he is🔥 This makes me feel even more proud of my man❤️😍Pvssyl9ver69⁷⋆｡°🎧ྀི.⊹₊ ⋆ @HerbivorouskooLINKPERIODDD WE WILL BE SEATEDBTS' Jungkook reveals that he cried during K-pop Demon Hunters' ending during a Weverse livestreamIn July 2025, soon after the release of the animated film, K-pop Demon Hunters, Jungkook rolled out a livestream on Weverse to spend some time with ARMYs. He touched upon many topics and also invited his fellow member, Jimin, to briefly join the livestream with him. At one point, the idol began to play tracks from the film and also began to watch a few scenes from the movie, K-Pop Demon Hunters.As he got to the ending scene of the movie, the idol became emotional. He continued to share that when he first watched the film, he teared up during the scene where the male lead of the film, Jinu, sacrifices himself for the female lead, Rumi. He also stated that it wasn't sadness that made him cry, but it was the build-up of the movie that made his chest feel tight, eventually leading him to tears.Here's what he stated:&quot;I watched KPOP DEMON HUNTERS and I cried. I cried. At the end. When they were dealing with the Saja Boys, and when she said that she was going to make a Honmoon by herself and ran into the stadium. And I went, oh, and [tears] dropped.&quot;He also continued to talk about the film, K-Pop Demon Hunters, and expressed that he was also frustrated with the male lead, Jinu, for not fighting with Rumi and taking the situation fully upon himself. Here's what he expressed towards Jinu, frustrated:&quot;You idiot! You have to live if your soul comes back to you, you have to work hard to live together, what do you do?&quot;On the other hand, all BTS members are currently preparing for their next group comeback, which is expected to be released in Spring 2026.