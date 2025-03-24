The Best Thing actor Zhang Linghe's studio takes legal action against sasaeng for stalking, privacy violations, and defamation

On Monday, March 24, 2025, The Best Thing actor Zhang Linghe's studio released a statement warning legal action against a sasaeng. The statement revealed through Weibo communicated that this person has been committing two illegal actions in relation to Zhang Linghe.

Ad

The first activity was stalking the actor around the clock at his residency to illegally obtain his personal information. The statement explained that they tried to warn the person through the studio's staff members, but the person responded rudely and continued their stalking.

When they called the police, they learned that the person was a minor and, therefore, decided to forgive their illegal activities, expecting their parents to discipline the individual. Regardless, the person has been relentlessly stalking the actor, according to the statement.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The second point they highlighted was that the person illegally took personal information related to the actor, his family, friends, and other close connections. They've also got a hold of the actor's personal contact, which they've been using to send abusive messages. The person has also spread malicious and harmful rumors about Zhang Linghe, affecting his reputation.

Therefore, the studio has decided to take legal action against the person due to their continued actions despite its efforts to handle it without strict measures. Here's part of the statement they released regarding the matter, as translated by X user @dailyzlinghe:

Ad

"Our company solemnly declares that the contents such as 'private contact with fans' and 'dating internet celebrities' circulated on the Internet are all fabricated and maliciously arranged by illegal personnel. Our company has taken legal measures and reserves the right to further pursue the civil legal liability of such personnel."

The statement continued:

"Our company and artists firmly resist sasaeng and their illegal activities and do not condone any behavior that infringes on the legitimate rights and interests of artists! Please pay attention to identifying online information, do not make rumors, do not believe rumors, and do not spread rumors."

Ad

Zhang Linghe's studio releases statement warning legal action against sasaeng

Ad

Zhang Linghe is a Chinese actor who made his debut in 2020 with the drama series Maiden Holmes. He soon rose to fame and was also acknowledged for his acting skills. The very next year, he won the New Force of the Year award at the 5th Jinguduo Network Film and Television Festival.

Following his debut, the actor appeared in several shows, including The Best Thing, Out Generation, Love's Rebellion, Tiger and Cane, and Refinement of Faith. His upcoming shows are Eternal Faith and Zhu Yu.

Ad

On the other hand, Zhang Linghe's studio provided more details to his fans and other netizens about the sasaeng and their actions. Here's what the statement read:

"This person and her accomplices have been squatting in the artist's residence (including the artist's apartment and hotel) for a long time and have chased cars and followed his flights for many times. After repeated communication with our staff, this person still used inappropriate language and refused to stop. In this regard, our company has called the police."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The statement also highlighted a particular post from the sasaeng.

"At 4.19 AM CST on March 5, this person posted several fake pictures of 'privately contacting artists' on a certain account, and widely spread it and misled the public, infringing on the artist's legitimate reputation rights."

The statement continued explaining that the sasaeng stole information about the actor, including his household registration, personal phone number, and WeChat account. They also allegedly sent insulting messages, defamation, and threats to the actor, his family, and staff members even though they failed to hold evidence or factual proof regarding the same.

Ad

"This person maliciously spread rumors about the artist's personality, work and private life, made up rumor that the artist had an improper relationship with a female internet celebrity, and insulted, slandered and cursed the artist with inappropriate words. Their behavior is extremely bad! In response to this person's illegal behavior, our company has reported the case this month," the statement read.

Ad

Zhang Linghe's studio closed its statement by expressing that the police issued an administrative penalty decision on March 23, 2025. Furthermore, the sasaeng is detained according to the law.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback